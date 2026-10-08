Chargers Get Major Broncos Injury Update Ahead of Sunday’s Game

The Denver Broncos are preparing for an important AFC West matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Denver enters the game at 2-2 after a 24-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Broncos suffered several injuries during that defeat, creating questions about their lineup for the divisional matchup. Pat Surtain II, Pat Bryant, and Riley Moss all left the game with injuries.

The Chargers are also dealing with a lengthy injury report. With both teams managing key absences, player availability could play an important role in Sunday’s game.

Sean Payton Provides Injury Update on Pat Surtain II and Pat Bryant

The Broncos do not expect Pat Surtain II or Pat Bryant to be placed on injured reserve despite their ankle injuries.

Sean Payton addressed the situation on Wednesday after both players missed practice.

“That’s jumping way ahead,” Payton said when asked if either player could be placed on injured reserve. “I don’t think so and if they were, I wouldn’t say so. But I don’t think so.”

Both players are expected to miss some time, but sources told “The Denver Gazette” that neither injury is expected to be long-term. Surtain suffered a non-contact ankle injury late in the second quarter against San Francisco, while Bryant injured his ankle after a 30-yard reception in the third quarter.

Riley Moss also missed practice on Wednesday after suffering a rib injury against the 49ers. His injury is not expected to be long-term either.

Surtain and Moss were replaced by Jahdae Barron and Kris Abrams-Draine during the second half against San Francisco. Payton expressed confidence in both players.

“They’re savvy players,” Payton said. “They both have good football instincts and IQ. … Both were ready when they needed to be and that’s encouraging.”

The Broncos could also elevate Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad to help replace Bryant. Courtland Sutton said Bryant’s injury was less serious than it initially appeared.

Chargers Enter Week 5 With Major Injury Concerns

The Chargers are dealing with several injury concerns of their own heading into Sunday’s matchup.

Los Angeles listed eight players as non-participants on Wednesday. The group included Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt, Derwin James Jr., and Donte Jackson.

Slater is dealing with an ankle injury, while Alt has a neck issue. James is dealing with a hamstring injury, and Jackson has one as well.

Ladd McConkey, Trevor Penning, and Kayode Awosika also did not practice. Khalil Mack received his usual veteran rest day.

The Chargers had another 10 players limited during Wednesday’s practice. That group included Branson Taylor, Scott Matlock, Brenen Thompson, Cam Hart, Alec Ingold, Quentin Johnston, Charlie Kolar, Trey Lance, Deane Leonard, and Dalvin Tomlinson.

The Broncos will therefore enter Sunday’s matchup with concerns on their own roster while Los Angeles manages an even larger injury list.

For Denver, the absence of Surtain and Bryant could test the team’s depth. Barron and Abrams-Draine are expected to have larger roles in the secondary, while the Broncos could turn to Humphrey, Marvin Mims Jr. and Troy Franklin at receiver.

The Broncos will face the Chargers on Sunday as both AFC West teams look to manage their injury situations and strengthen their position early in the season.