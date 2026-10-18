Rams vs. Cardinals Today: How to Watch, Odds and Prediction

The Los Angeles Rams are seeking a more convincing product after another difficult loss.

Los Angeles hosts the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 18, with both NFC West teams trying to recover from disappointing starts.

The Rams enter at 2-3 after suffering a 37-34 overtime defeat to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Arizona sits at 1-4 following a 45-21 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Despite the Rams’ losing record, their passing attack remains a significant threat. Matthew Stafford threw for 383 yards and three touchdowns against Buffalo, while Puka Nacua caught 17 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown, per Reuters.

The bigger question is whether Los Angeles can turn that production into a complete performance.

Special teams have been a problem, prompting head coach Sean McVay to make a change at kicker. The Rams released Harrison Mevis and brought in Blake Grupe after a blocked overtime field goal contributed to the loss against Buffalo, via the team’s Week 6 preview.

Rams vs. Cardinals: How to Watch, Start Time

Los Angeles and Arizona kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET, or 1:05 p.m. PT, Sunday, Oct. 18, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

FOX will broadcast the game, with Kenny Albert providing play-by-play commentary, Greg Olsen serving as analyst and Pam Oliver reporting from the sideline, per the Rams’ official viewing guide.

The game will be available on FOX in designated television markets. NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV provides out-of-market access, while NFL+ carries live local games on supported mobile devices.

The Rams’ local radio broadcast airs on ESPN LA 710 AM.

Los Angeles listed cornerback Trent McDuffie as questionable with a groin injury sustained late in Thursday’s practice. Safety Kam Curl is also questionable with an ankle issue, via the team’s final injury report.

Arizona has a notable absence of its own. Rookie running back Jeremiyah Love will miss Sunday’s game because of an ankle injury.

Rams vs. Cardinals Odds & Prediction

DraftKings’ Week 6 odds listed the following prices:

Spread: Rams -12.5 (-112); Cardinals +12.5 (-108).

Rams -12.5 (-112); Cardinals +12.5 (-108). Moneyline: Rams -800; Cardinals +550.

Rams -800; Cardinals +550. Total: 51.5 points; Over -112, Under -108.

Odds are subject to change before kickoff.

Kalshi’s matchup market showed the Rams with approximately an 87% chance of winning, compared with 13% for the Cardinals, as of 11:04 ET on Sunday, Oct. 18.

Polymarket’s pricing listed the Rams with an 88% chance of victory.

The Rams have an appealing matchup through the air. Arizona entered Week 6 allowing a league-high 7.9 passing yards per play and a 117.2 opposing quarterback rating, according to Los Angeles’ matchup breakdown.

That should give Stafford opportunities to attack downfield, particularly with Davante Adams and Nacua available.

Arizona has an offensive weapon capable of keeping the game competitive in Trey McBride, who entered the week with 42 receptions and three touchdowns.

However, without Love, the Cardinals face a bigger challenge maintaining balance and keeping the Rams’ offense off the field.

Los Angeles should be able to exploit Arizona’s defensive weaknesses and produce enough scoring drives to avoid another late-game disappointment.

Prediction: Rams 34, Cardinals 20.

Pick: Rams -12.5; lean Over 51.5.