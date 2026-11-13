Dolphins Lose More Key Starters to Injury as Concerns Mount

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will face off against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Despite Miami’s 1-7 record, this game appeared to be very winnable for a Dolphins team that had played more competitive football recently. After a win over the New York Jets, the Dolphins fought hard games against the playoff-hopeful New England Patriots and Detroit Lions. While Miami came out on the losing end in both games, there were signs of encouragement.

Unfortunately, after the game against the Detroit Lions, Miami’s depth will be considerably tested. Earlier in the week, the Dolphins placed team captains Zach Sieler and Malik Willis on injured reserve. While Willis could return after four weeks, Sieler was declared out for the season.

Now, ahead of Sunday’s game against the Colts, Miami has announced two more crushing injuries.

Miami Dolphins Announce Pair of Injuries Before Indianapolis Colts Game

Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala wrote: “Head coach Jeff Hafley revealed that Aaron Brewer won’t play against the Colts.

Brewer has been in the league’s concussion protocol this week and hasn’t practiced once.

Miami will have Andrew Meyer in between Kadyn Proctor and Jonah Savaiinaea instead, which actually might be a good thing considering he’s worked with quarterback Kyle McCord more than Brewer has over the last few months.”

Hafley also announced discouraging news on rookie wide receiver Chris Bell. The rookie wide receiver appeared on the injury report on Wednesday with a knee injury as he was a limited participant in practice. Bell then missed the remaining two practices of the week. Hafley announced that Bell will be doubtful for Sunday’s game.

Hafley added of Bell, “Chris got hit in his knee. The same knee, but has nothing to do with his surgery. So nothing long term, like I said. He’s doubtful, but I don’t foresee this – we’ll see if he can go Sunday, but has nothing to do with his (prior) injury.”

The silver lining for Bell is it is not a setback after his ACL tear during the 2025 college football season.

Both Bell and Brewer have appeared in every Dolphins game this season.

Dolphins vs. Colts Prediction

NFL.com’s crew of five writers all picked the Colts to come out victorious over the Miami Dolphins. Brooke Cersosimo predicted the Colts would win 16-13.

Cersosimo wrote: “For all that’s gone wrong for the Colts in 2026, including parting ways with numerous starters leading up to this week’s trade deadline, I have them winning this game for one primary reason: Kyle McCord, a 2025 sixth-round draft pick of the Eagles, is making his first career start for the Dolphins in place of the injured Malik Willis. Miami’s youthful offense, the second-lowest-scoring unit league-wide (15.8 points per game), was slowly building together, and it feels like it’s back at square one with McCord under center. This is a real chance for the more experienced Indy squad to get its first win since Oct. 4, and the non-traded Jonathan Taylor is the one with the goods to secure the victory in a low-scoring affair.”