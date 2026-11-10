Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Gets Bad News Before Trade Deadline

Former Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains unsigned after nine weeks of the 2026 NFL season.

Hill has not seen the field since suffering a dislocated knee during Week 4 of the 2025 season against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. At the time of his injury, Hill was on pace for his second 100-yard game of the season. Unfortunately, his injury was severe, resulting in him missing the remainder of the season and undergoing multiple surgeries on his knee.

Following the initial surgery, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, stated that Hill would be available for the 2026 regular-season opener. Ultimately that did not happen. Rosenhaus’ latest update on Hill stated that the wide receiver was expected to be ready in early to mid-November.

Now, Hill’s agent has given a new update on the status of the former Dolphins receiver.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Still Not Medically Cleared

NFL on Prime insider James Palmer posted on X: “On @PatMcAfeeShow Tyreek Hill’s agent

@DrewJRosenhaus said Hill has not been medically cleared yet, but is expected to be medically cleared in a few weeks. Any team that doesn’t land a WR, could be potentially interested in Hill as a free agent as an option.”

Rosenhaus said, “As soon as Tyreek Hill is healthy and cleared medically I’m letting teams know they can sign him.. I think he’s close and I think he’s gonna make a great comeback..I expect him to be playing and making things happen this season.”

"As soon as Tyreek Hill is healthy and cleared medically I'm letting teams know they can sign him.. I think he's close and I think he's gonna make a great comeback.. I expect him to be playing and making things happen this season" ~ @DrewJRosenhaus #PMSLive https://t.co/COoR7ksIqD pic.twitter.com/EsBmjrnFJ8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 10, 2026

More than a month has passed since Rosenhaus said, “I would anticipate Tyreek potentially signing with a team over the next few days.”

Regarding Hill’s latest update, Bleacher Report’s Joseph Zucker wrote: “Once the trade deadline passes, Hill could potentially be an option for teams that need to bolster the passing game.

The eight-time Pro Bowler is a major wild card, though, given the severity of the knee injury that has kept him out for more than a year. So much of his success was owed to his speed and acceleration out wide, and he may not possess that same explosion anymore.”

Interest in Tyreek Hill

Zucker added of the former Dolphins wide receiver: “During an earlier appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rosenhaus said Hill’s doctors suggested a comeback might have to wait until October. It’s now mid-November and the veteran wideout may be another few weeks away.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been a popular choice for Hill given his previous experience with the team and the injuries to the Chiefs’ receiver room. Tyquan Thornton could be sidelined for the remainder of the year, while both Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy have picked up minor knocks.”

Chiefs beat reporter Pete Sweeney said of Kansas City potentially adding Hill, “I think the Chiefs will try to turn over every stone to try and get a quality receiver. It’s the type of player as well that it’s ‘do we want to bring this player into the locker room?’ Just considering some of the off-the-field stuff, but at a certain point, the Chiefs showed us two weeks ago the off-the-field to them maybe doesn’t matter.”