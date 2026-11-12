Ex-Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Has One Obvious Suitor; It’s Not The Chiefs

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, which means Tyreek Hill’s future starts to come a bit more into focus.

Hill still hasn’t played an NFL game since his season-ending injury in 2025. The Miami Dolphins cut him after the season, and Hill remains a free agent.

There have been rumblings of potential Hill deals as the 2026 season has gone along, but nothing has come to fruition.

Most notably, folks have tried to connect Hill to his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs. That hasn’t been in the cards, though.

With the deadline officially through, there does become a more potential pressing need for Hill. Teams can’t improve via trade the rest of the season. All they can do is sign a free agent, like Hill.

And now that the football world knows what happened at the deadline, it’s possible to surmise the one obvious landing spot for Hill.

Most Obvious Tyreek Hill Landing Spot

There were three teams reported more than any other to need a wide receiver before the trade deadline on Tuesday.

They were the Chiefs, the 49ers and the Steelers.

Kansas City and San Francisco both swung a deal for a receiver. Pittsburgh did not.

The Steelers are relying on DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard to lead a group that has been hurt further down the depth chart by injuries.

Pittsburgh also isn’t a team that’s wondering about when it can contend. The Steelers brought Aaron Rodgers back for another season at quarterback. That’s as win-now of a move as you can get, at least in terms of timeline — and at the moment, the Steelers and Rodgers are playing well.

Hill’s fit may not be perfectly clear, because some of the things Bernard does well are the same things Hill did well.

But if Hill is going to end up anywhere, it might be Pittsburgh.

One other dark horse: the Los Angeles Rams. With Puka Nacua injured, they could have a need.

Why Not Chiefs

The Chiefs may have moved themselves out of the picture less than half an hour before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

That’s when they traded for Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts. Downs is a slot receiver and another quality target for Patrick Mahomes.

But the arrival of Downs lessens the potential need for Hill.

Hill might still be a few weeks away in his injury recovery, based on the latest comments from his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. When he’s ready, though, he probably won’t get a chance with Kansas City.