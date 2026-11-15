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Kyle McCord’s Girlfriend, Dad Trend During Dolphins Debut

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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 15: Kyle McCord #14 of the Miami Dolphins throws the ball during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Kyle McCord’s family is in Indianapolis on Sunday as the young quarterback achieves a historic feat: He’s making his NFL debut — and his first NFL start — on Sunday in Week 10 for the Miami Dolphins against the Indianapolis Colts.

His family — mom, dad and girlfriend — popped onto the screen after McCord’s impressive touchdown run, that included overcoming a facemask penalty, brought the Dolphins within two points in the fourth quarter in Indy.

Here’s what you need to know about the McCord crew.

Is Kyle McCord Married?

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Jeff Hafley of the Miami Dolphins shakes hands with Kyle McCord #14 of the Miami Dolphins prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

McCord is not married, but he’s in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend dating back to high school.

McCord’s girlfriend is named Sophia Giangiordano.

They began dating in January 2019 when they were still growing up in Pennsylvania.

McCord then went to Ohio State before transferring to Syracuse.

Giangiordano eventually enrolled in Ohio State’s business school herself.

She’s been there for so many steps of his football journey, and now she’s there for his NFL debut.

Kyle McCord’s Dad

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Kyle McCord #14 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Kyle McCord’s dad was a college quarterback.

Derek McCord played QB at Rutgers University from 1988 through 1992.

He also became an early QB coach for Kyle, with reports indicating the coaching started as early as 5 years old.

Derek McCord also went viral for being quite upset after a strip sack led to McCord’s Dolphins allowing the Colts to fall on a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

Kyle McCord’s Mom

Kyle’s mom is named Stacey.

She’s an elementary school teacher.

And she certainly knows what it’s like to be in a football family. That’s been her whole life with Derek and a growing-up Kyle.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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