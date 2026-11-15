Kyle McCord’s Girlfriend, Dad Trend During Dolphins Debut

Kyle McCord’s family is in Indianapolis on Sunday as the young quarterback achieves a historic feat: He’s making his NFL debut — and his first NFL start — on Sunday in Week 10 for the Miami Dolphins against the Indianapolis Colts.

His family — mom, dad and girlfriend — popped onto the screen after McCord’s impressive touchdown run, that included overcoming a facemask penalty, brought the Dolphins within two points in the fourth quarter in Indy.

Here’s what you need to know about the McCord crew.

Is Kyle McCord Married?

McCord is not married, but he’s in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend dating back to high school.

McCord’s girlfriend is named Sophia Giangiordano.

They began dating in January 2019 when they were still growing up in Pennsylvania.

McCord then went to Ohio State before transferring to Syracuse.

Giangiordano eventually enrolled in Ohio State’s business school herself.

She’s been there for so many steps of his football journey, and now she’s there for his NFL debut.

Kyle McCord’s Dad

Kyle McCord’s dad was a college quarterback.

Derek McCord played QB at Rutgers University from 1988 through 1992.

He also became an early QB coach for Kyle, with reports indicating the coaching started as early as 5 years old.

Derek McCord also went viral for being quite upset after a strip sack led to McCord’s Dolphins allowing the Colts to fall on a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

Kyle McCord’s Mom

Kyle’s mom is named Stacey.

She’s an elementary school teacher.

And she certainly knows what it’s like to be in a football family. That’s been her whole life with Derek and a growing-up Kyle.