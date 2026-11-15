Why Kyle McCord is Playing QB for Dolphins, not Malik Willis

The Miami Dolphins will have a different starting quarterback for the first time this season in Week 10 when they take on the Indianapolis Colts.

Instead of Malik Willis, the Dolphins will have Kyle McCord playing QB.

It’s an odd matchup already, with the Colts coming off of having traded away a bunch of players in the last few weeks before the NFL trade deadline.

The Dolphins are in rebuild mode and have been since the season began, so neither team will be anywhere near their best selves on Sunday in Indianapolis.

But for McCord specifically, it’s a big day. It’s a chance for him to prove himself as a legitimate NFL quarterback in what is his first start.

Why is Kyle McCord Playing, not Malik Willis?

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 13: Kyle McCord #14 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 27-13. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kyle McCord is playing quarterback for the Dolphins because Malik Willis is injured.

Willis had a groin injury that brought him in for an MRI, and they identified that it was actually a core muscle injury that would require an extended absence.

Willis was placed on injured reserve this week. An IR placement requires a minimum absence of four games.

In the meantime, McCord gets to start. The Dolphins acquired him before the season from the Packers, aligning him to be their backup behind Willis.

Miami signed Willis in free agency to make his case as their long-term starter. They’d likely prefer him to still be on the field.

McCord is the guy for the next few weeks at least, though, and it’ll be his chance to seize the moment.

Who is Kyle McCord?

Getty LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Kyle McCord #6 of the Syracuse Orange warms up prior to a game against the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium on October 04, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Kyle McCord started at two notable college programs before coming to the NFL.

First, he was Ohio State’s starter — but booted in favor of Will Howard the year before the Buckeyes won their most recent national championship.

So McCord then went to Syracuse and set pretty much every single-season passing record for the Orange.

The Philadelphia Eagles then drafted him but didn’t keep him around long. The Packers gave him a chance but moved on, too.

So now McCord will be starting on Sunday for the Dolphins in Indianapolis. It’s a big day for him.