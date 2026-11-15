Dolphins Start QB Kyle McCord: Everything You Need to Know

The Miami Dolphins are starting quarterback Kyle McCord against the Indianapolis Colts.

The team was put in that position as Malik Willis’ groin injury worsened and he had to be placed on injured reserve.

Now, McCord, who has never played a regular season snap, will make his first career start. Here is everything you need to know about Miami’s newest quarterback.

Miami Dolphins’ Kyle McCord Trade

After backup quarterback Quinn Ewers struggled during training camp and the preseason, the Miami Dolphins traded for Green Bay Packers quarterback Kyle McCord, giving up a 2028 sixth-round pick in the trade.

McCord was competing with veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor for the backup position in Green Bay. Despite an impressive preseason, McCord was listed as Green Bay’s third-string quarterback before the trade. Prior to acquiring McCord, Miami traded away Ewers to the Jacksonville Jaguars, effectively creating an opening at the backup quarterback position.

Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said of quarterback Kyle McCord, “He has a strong arm. Stronger than you think. He sees it well….He’s decisive and aggressive….He has a quiet confidence about himself.”

Hafley added of what he wants to see from McCord, “I want him to take this time and develop and grow and see where he can get to.”

In three preseason games with the Packers, McCord went 46-of-70 with 446 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Kyle McCord’s Journey

Regarding quarterback Kyle McCord, the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson wrote: “Kyle McCord, acquired by the Dolphins from Green Bay in late August, now stands to become the team’s starting quarterback for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis (1 p.m., CBS 4) and likely beyond.

In his final year at Syracuse (2024), McCord ranked No. 1 nationally in the regular season in total passing yards (4,326), passing attempts (558), completions (367), completions per game (30.58), and passing yards per game (360). He was fourth in passing touchdowns (29) and finished 10th in Heisman Trophy voting.

The Eagles drafted him in the sixth round in 2025 but released him before training camp and signed him to the practice squad.

As far as expectations for McCord, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart wrote: “Kyle McCord will be getting a huge opportunity when he starts for the Miami Dolphins against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, the 2025 sixth-round pick heading for his NFL debut after not being on an active roster as a rookie.

We’re not expecting McCord to light up the Colts secondary in his first NFL action. So maybe a fair expectation, based on what we know of McCord and the Dolphins’ offensive production this season, would be something along the lines of, say, 215 passing yards with one touchdown and no picks.”