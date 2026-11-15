Ollie Gordon Injury: Dolphins RB Exits Game vs Colts

The Miami Dolphins’ first game without starting quarterback Malik Willis is unfortunately going as expected.

The team’s second half began in the worst way possible as Kyle McCord fumbled the ball, which resulted in a Colts touchdown to increase Miami’s deficit.

On the ensuing drive, things worsened for the Dolphins despite securing three points with a field goal. One play after the Dolphins gained 31 yards after an impressive catch by wide receiver Malik Washington, running back Ollie Gordon exited the game with an injury.

UPDATE: Ollie Gordon returned on the team’s ensuing drive. CBS’ Sports Aditi Kinkhabwala reported that Gordon had the wind knocked out of the him on the tackle.

Miami Dolphins Running Back Ollie Gordon Exits With Injury

During the third quarter of the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Indianapolis Colts, running back Ollie Gordon suffered an injury after losing one yard on his rushing attempt.

Ollie Gordon has become Miami’s feature back after the team previously lost Pro Bowl running back De’Von Achane to a season-ending injury.

Prior to his injury, Gordon had registered 49 rushing yards on 12 carries. He added 23 receiving yards on two receptions.

Entering Miami’s Week 10 game, Gordon had totaled 463 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Gordon scored in four consecutive games earlier this season, but has not scored since Miami’s win over the New York Jets in Week 7.

Dolphins backup running backs Kaytron Allen and Jaylen Wright have carried the ball three times for -3 rushing yards.