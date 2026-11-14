Dolphins Predicted to Replace Malik Willis With ‘Gunslinger’ Quarterback

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will not start Malik Willis at quarterback. Willis suffered a groin injury prior to Miami’s game against the New England Patriots. While Willis then started two games for the Dolphins, the quarterback’s rushing ability was significantly impacted by his groin injury.

Following Miami’s game against the Lions, the Dolphins placed Willis on injured reserve, which will keep him out for at least four games. Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said that Willis will be the team’s starting quarterback when he returns. However, despite that statement, Willis’ play has not secured his position as the team’s franchise quarterback going into the future.

For that reason, the Dolphins have been predicted to select a quarterback in Bleacher Report’s latest mock draft.

Miami Dolphins Predicted to Add Gunslinger Quarterback

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski released his latest mock draft, which includes the Miami Dolphins drafting Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker with the third overall pick. Sobleski wrote of the team fit: “Malik Willis is well on his way to becoming a one-and-done starting NFL quarterback. To be fair, the Miami Dolphins surrounded their current QB1 with very little talent, which has only made Willis’ life more difficult. Even so, the Dolphins can’t pass on an opportunity to select the 2027 class’ top quarterback prospect.”

Regarding the scouts’ perspective on Mestemaker, Sobleski wrote: “Drew Mestemaker has the size, mobility and arm talent to be a playmaking threat at the next level. His big arm allows him to throw the ball deep and generate velocity to zip passes into tight windows. He brings a gunslinger mentality, but his decision-making will only improve as the game slows down. Mestemaker will enter the NFL with a high ceiling and solid floor.”

In eight games this season, Willis has completed 58% of his passes for 1,396 passing yards, six passing touchdowns and six interceptions. On the ground, Willis has added 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns. If he returns after four weeks, Willis will have five more games to prove why he should be the team’s quarterback moving forward.

Drew Mestemaker Prospect Profile

If the Dolphins do decide to add a quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft, Mestemaker would probably be at the top of the list. He’s currently the second-ranked prospect by ESPN’s Mel Kiper, behind only wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Regarding Mestemaker, Kiper wrote: “Mestemaker didn’t even start at quarterback for his high school team; he was the punter, played some safety and was the backup QB. Then he walked on at North Texas in 2024 as a QB before becoming the starter in 2025. After throwing for more than 4,000 yards, Mestemaker transferred with coach Eric Morris to Oklahoma State. It’s an incredible story.

His toolbox is also pretty incredible. I love the way he scans the field and bides his time in the pocket. Mestemaker has the big arm to make all of the throws, with 48 completions going for 20-plus yards this season (most in the FBS). But he also has the mobility to pick up nice chunks of yardage on the ground. Mestemaker shows linebacker-esque toughness and plays with a competitive edge. He doesn’t turn 21 years old until January, and he has just 24 career starts to his name. So, there’s a lot of untapped potential.”