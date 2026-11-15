Dolphins’ Kyle McCord Faces Injury Worry in Messy QB Depth Chart

The Miami Dolphins are already without starting quarterback Malik Willis.

The absolute last thing they can afford on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts is an injury to Kyle McCord, the backup who has become the starter in Week 10.

But on their opening drive, there was already a scare.

McCord stayed in the game, but it’ll be something to monitor going forward for Miami.

Kyle McCord Injury Update

McCord got one of those particularly painful follow-through injuries as a quarterback.

He was making a throw when his right (throwing) hand banged into the helmet of a Colts defender.

It required McCord to get some attention on the sideline.

But when the next drive began, McCord remained in the game.

CBS broadcast shows Kyle McCord hitting his throwing hand on a defender’s helmet. Got treatment on the sideline for it but he’s back out on the field for the Dolphins — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) November 15, 2026

Usually an injury on a play like that shows up immediately. The fact that McCord came back into the game likely shows that he’s just fine.

But for the rest of the game, Miami will keep a bit closer eye on how the ball is coming out of McCord’s hand, just in case.

Dolphins QB Depth Chart

Normally, as mentioned, Malik Willis is the QB1 in Miami. They signed him as a free agent in the offseason to hold that role.

With Willis hurt, though, McCord moved up to the starting quarterback spot. McCord was also an offseason pickup for the Dolphins.

It’s behind McCord where it’s now interesting. The Dolphins have Brady Cook as their backup on Sunday.

Cook is the former undrafted free agent out of Missouri who got starts for the New York Jets in 2025.

The Dolphins would prefer to stick with McCord on Sunday, but at least Cook has a bit of experience to call upon if needed.