Adam Thielen Gets Candid on Justin Jefferson After Vikings Week 10 Win

Justin Jefferson was likely one of the happiest players on the Minnesota Vikings when the team traded for Kirk Cousins on Nov. 10. In the 30-10 Week 10 win over the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 15, Cousins was targeting Jefferson as the two rekindled their past connection.

Jefferson recorded nine receptions on 13 targets for 74 receiving yards as the Vikings wideout averaged 8.2 yards per reception. He didn’t get a touchdown, but it’s clear that Cousins will be getting him the ball in ways where he can make more of an impact.

On Nov. 16, former Vikings Adam Thielen stated that he is happy for Jefferson to be able to make plays that can help lead the team to wins.

“It was amazing,” Thielen said during an appearance on KFAN. “He’s one of the best players in football, if not the best receiver in football. For him not to be able to make the plays that he’s used to making, to be the spotlight of the NFL because he is that guy, man. He works his butt off. He does everything the right way, and he’s a guy you root for when you really know him.

“So, for him to just be out there making plays again and feeling like himself, I remember talking to him in training camp and saying this is the best he’s felt in his career. It’d be a shame for him not to be able to use that and take advantage of how good he’s feeling and all the work he’s putting in.”

Kirk Cousins on Vikings’ Week 10 Win Over Green Bay

In the win over Green Bay, Cousins completed 21 of 31 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while posting a 94.8 passer rating. Despite coming midweek and putting together a solid performance, the veteran QB gave credit to the team for the win.

“There’s going to be a lot of talk about the offense and my addition here, but it’s the defense,” Cousins told FOX Sports’ Kristina Pink. “Our defense just played lights out and kept giving us the ball back. I thought our staff did a great job putting together a plan to allow me to be comfortable, and my teammates made plays and took it off my shoulders. It’s a fun day to get a win.”

Packers’ Matt LaFleur Gets Real on Loss to Minnesota

Meanwhile, the Packers offense couldn’t get anything going against the Vikings defense, which sacked quarterback Jordan Love eight times and recorded four takeaways.

After the loss to the Vikings, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t hold back his thoughts on what Minnesota’s defense did to their offensive unit.

“All right, that was a butt-whooping today,” LaFleur told reporters postgame. “This is a humbling league, and today we got humbled. I think they’re a really good football team, and anytime you spot them and turn the ball over four times to their one, that’s a recipe for disaster.

“Give them credit, they do a great job. But obviously, we didn’t coach well enough and certainly didn’t go out there and execute well enough.”