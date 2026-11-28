The New England Patriots still haven’t finalized that Drake Maye won’t play again this season.

Their reported roster plan reflects that hope.

According to Tom Pelissero’s Nov. 28 insider notebook, New England isn’t currently expected to place Maye on injured reserve to clear space for another quarterback. The Patriots have limited return designations and haven’t ruled him out for the remainder of 2026.

The team, therefore, balances two needs. One is fielding a competitive roster now. The other is preserving a way for its starting quarterback to return later.

Maye is out for Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Why the Patriots Are Keeping Drake Maye Off Injured Reserve

Maye reportedly fractured his fibula during the Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich. The Patriots have kept him on their 53-man roster while he recovers.

The reason involves the team’s shrinking supply of opportunities to bring injured players back. According to the Patriots’ Nov. 27 injury report analysis, New England has used seven of its eight IR-return designations.

Keeping Maye on the active roster would keep a designation available for another player while leaving his own return possible.

The tradeoff is a roster spot occupied by a quarterback who can’t currently play. Pelissero’s report indicates the Patriots don’t yet need to free that spot for an extra passer.

Head coach Mike Vrabel described the balancing act earlier in the week. He acknowledged that the roster situation could change and declined to name a timetable.

“But we want to try to give him every opportunity that we can to be back at some point in time,” Vrabel said in his Nov. 23 news conference.

The decision preserves flexibility. But there’s no assurance about when Maye will heal or if he will take another snap this season.

Tommy DeVito Takes Over as Maye Stays Involved

Right now, Tommy DeVito has the starting job, with Behren Morton getting additional practice work.

Vrabel reaffirmed DeVito’s position on Nov. 23 and described the increased workload as a chance for Morton to develop. That approach gives the available quarterbacks more repetitions as New England prepares to play without Maye.

The injured starter has stayed part of that preparation.

In his Nov. 27 news conference, Vrabel praised Maye’s attitude and involvement in meetings. He said Maye was managing his recovery as he helps DeVito and Morton.

Vrabel also described Maye as working to find the right role in communicating with the quarterbacks and coaches. His experience can inform their prep despite being sidelined.

DeVito, meanwhile, earned a positive outlook for his action during the week.

“He was locked in, he was ready to go. Clearly, excited for the opportunity,” Vrabel said.