Tom Brady had no patience for Aaron Rodgers taking his grievances with the Pittsburgh Steelers public.

But the former New England Patriots quarterback once received a warmer response from Rodgers during a controversy of his own.

In a Nov. 27 post on X, reporter Joe McDonald recalled asking Rodgers about Brady during the height of Deflategate. Rodgers called Brady a friend and explained why NFL quarterbacks understood the pressure their peers faced.

That memory lands in contrast to Brady’s Thanksgiving criticism of Rodgers, whose public accusations against Steelers coach Mike McCarthy helped turn a benching into an ugly breakup

Aaron Rodgers Offered Tom Brady Support During Deflategate

McDonald said the exchange occurred after a preseason game at Gillette Stadium.

Contemporary Associated Press coverage places Rodgers’ supportive remarks after the Green Bay Packers beat New England on Aug. 13, 2015.

“Tom’s a buddy. And he’s going through some stuff right now,” Rodgers said then.

Brady had appeared before a federal judge the previous day as he challenged his four-game Deflategate suspension. His availability for the start of the season remained uncertain.

McDonald recalled pressing Rodgers about the bond between quarterbacks. Rodgers described a small group carrying rare responsibilities.

“Because there’s only 32 of us. It’s a tough position. You face a lot of expectations, a lot of adversity,” Rodgers said, according to McDonald’s recollection.

“You wear a lot of hats as a leader, as an encourager, as a supporter, as a cheerleader, as a disciplinarian; you lead from a lot of different vantage points and it’s also really thrilling.”

Rodgers expressed sympathy while withholding judgment on the underlying allegations. As coverage from that August explained, he said he lacked enough information to comment on the case itself.

His support centered on Brady as a fellow quarterback navigating scrutiny.

Tom Brady Questioned How Rodgers Handled Steelers Exit

Eleven years later, Brady’s focus was locker-room trust.

During Fox’s Thanksgiving broadcast, Brady faulted Rodgers for making private team matters public after Pittsburgh benched him. Rodgers had accused McCarthy of falling asleep in meetings and missing team activities during his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

According to Boston.com’s account of Brady’s remarks, the Patriots great stressed loyalty to teammates, coaches and shared goals.

“Nobody wins when the family feuds,” Brady said.

He also admitted friction during his own partnership with Bill Belichick.

“I wasn’t a perfect player. He wasn’t a perfect coach,” Brady said.

The disparity has limits. Rodgers’ 2015 comments were personal support during a league disciplinary fight. Brady’s criticism addressed how Rodgers handled an internal dispute.

Rodgers has since defended that choice.

In a message Al Michaels shared during Friday’s broadcast, he argued that locker-room protections should preserve integrity rather than shield leaders from accountability, Reuters reported.

But all in all, when Brady faced intense scrutiny, Rodgers publicly put forth understanding.