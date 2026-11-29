The New England Patriots placed A.J. Brown on injured reserve for the second time Nov. 28, marking a noteworthy hitch ahead of a $21 million decision for 2027.

Brown’s hamstring injury will cost him at least four more games. The 29-year-old has appeared in four contests this season, catching 11 passes for 128 yards without a touchdown, according to NFL.com.

His contract gives New England a way to move on next offseason. Taking that route would still have a notable hit, with the release date determining when much of the bill reaches the salary cap.

A.J. Brown Is Scheduled to Earn $21 Million in 2027

According to Over the Cap’s contract breakdown, Brown’s scheduled 2027 compensation totals $21 million. That includes a $1.345 million base salary, a $19.405 million option bonus and a $250,000 workout bonus.

His projected cap charge is smaller at $10.966 million.

The difference comes from spreading option bonuses across multiple seasons. That structure keeps the annual cap number manageable while putting off charges for later years.

Only $4 million of Brown’s 2027 compensation is guaranteed under the reported terms. Releasing him before the remaining money becomes owed could, therefore, save approximately $17 million in scheduled cash payments, assuming he hasn’t earned the workout bonus.

Brown’s availability will weigh on that evaluation. An ankle injury sent him to IR after the opener, and a knee issue interrupted his return before the hamstring setback. NFL.com reported that his earliest possible return from this latest stint is Week 16 against the New York Jets.

Releasing Brown Would Leave Patriots With Dead Money

The cap consequences depend on timing and how New England handled his 2026 option.

Assuming the Patriots spread that $27.45 million bonus over five seasons, as reflected in the published cap projections, $21.96 million would remain unaccounted for after 2026. Adding the $4 million guarantee produces approximately $25.96 million in total dead money if they release him next offseason before his 2027 option is paid.

A standard release before June 1 would put that entire amount on the 2027 cap, exceeding his projected cap charge for staying by roughly $15 million.

Using the June 1 rules explained by the Patriots, the calculated split would instead be approximately $9.49 million in 2027 and $16.47 million in 2028. A post-June 1 designation allows an earlier release with that treatment, though any cap savings arrive after June 1.

That approach would provide only about $1.48 million in 2027 cap relief compared with keeping him under the projected structure.

The next option bonus presents a checkpoint as well. As Pats Pulpit’s contract analysis explains, declining an option changes its cap treatment, and it doesn’t wipe out the payment while keeping the player.

To avoid the unguaranteed portion of Brown’s 2027 bonus, New England would need to release him before it becomes owed.

Paying it first would make a subsequent exit more expensive. But all in all, any renegotiation could change these calculations.