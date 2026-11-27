A former New England Patriots first-round quarterback is getting a shot to lead an NFL offense once again.

Mac Jones will start for the San Francisco 49ers against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Nov. 27. San Francisco ruled out Brock Purdy after a sprained ankle kept him out of practice all week.

As for Patriots fans who followed Jones’ turbulent three seasons in New England, it’s an interesting occurrence as his career develops elsewhere.

Jones, 28, revived his standing with a productive stretch in San Francisco last year. Now he has a fresh window to seize the day in a division matchup with playoff implications.

Mac Jones Gets First Start of Season After Brock Purdy Injury

Purdy hurt his ankle during the second quarter of last Sunday’s 35-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Although he finished the game, he couldn’t return to practice this week.

Jones handled the first-team reps in his absence, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday, allowing him time to prep before the 49ers finalized their starting decision.

The job in front of Jones builds on the work he did last season. He appeared in 11 games, including eight starts, and completed 69.6% of his passes for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He posted a 97.4 passer rating, according to his official team statistics.

Those numbers supplied evidence that Jones could still play effective football after difficult seasons in New England and Jacksonville. Sunday gives him a chance to extend that progress in his second year with coach Kyle Shanahan.

It also means the 49ers can draw on the experience they retained behind Purdy since Jones knows the offense and has previously handled starting duties within the system.

Former Patriots First-Round Pick Has Taken a Winding Route

New England selected Jones 15th overall out of Alabama in 2021. He led the Patriots to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth as a rookie, the team recalled when announcing his trade.

That first season also brought a Pro Bowl selection, per San Francisco’s announcement of his signing.

His production declined over the following two seasons. In 2023, he threw for 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, with a 77.0 passer rating, according to his NFL statistics.

His Patriots tenure ended after three seasons and 42 regular-season starts. He left with 8,918 passing yards, 46 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.

The Patriots traded him to the Jacksonville Jaguars in March 2024. Jones spent one season there before signing a two-year contract with San Francisco in March 2025.

His Jacksonville stop produced 1,672 passing yards and eight touchdown passes across 10 appearances, including seven starts. San Francisco was setting to reconstruct his career, buoyed by Shanahan’s elite offensive mind.

Last year’s production gave that move substance. Jones threw more touchdown passes and fewer interceptions in San Francisco in 2025 than he did in his final Patriots season, despite making three fewer starts.

Will Jones thrive, catapulting his status as a prospective starter elsewhere?