The New England Patriots will encounter a quarterback Sunday who once worried whether he would get an NFL opportunity at all.

DJ Uiagalelei shared that admission ahead of his first career start for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed Nov. 27 that the second-year passer will replace Justin Herbert, who is out with a concussion.

“I didn’t know if I was ever going to get an opportunity to be able to be in the NFL,” Uiagalelei said, according to Chargers.com’s Omar Navarro.

The announcement defines which quarterback the Patriots will actually need to defeat after its bye.

Patriots’ Next Opposing QB Reflects on His NFL Opportunity

Uiagalelei credited the people around him for helping him reach this point.

“I appreciate everybody from the top to the bottom, the teammates and everyone that’s had a hand in getting me to this position,” he said.

The 25-year-old spent his rookie season on the practice squad after going undrafted in 2025. His regular-season debut came against Houston in Week 9, when he threw a touchdown pass to Derius Davis.

His college action tell us more about his experience.

As the Chargers detailed in their announcement of his promotion to the active roster, Uiagalelei started 45 games across Clemson, Oregon State and Florida State. He finished with 9,384 passing yards and 61 touchdown passes, plus 1,124 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns.

Uiagalelei said working with the first-team offense during the week helped his preparation. Harbaugh also commended his diligence throughout the season, giving the backup a public endorsement ahead of his debut.

Now, he gets an NFL offense to lead from the opening snap.

“No worries, no anxiety, I put in a lot of time for this,” Uiagalelei told the team website.

Patriots Have Defensive Concerns Past the Quarterback Change

Mike Vrabel had outlined how New England was getting ready for the Chargers’ quarterback uncertainty.

During his Nov. 27 news conference, Vrabel said the Patriots could study 173 snaps of Uiagalelei’s preseason and regular-season work over the past two years. He expected the Chargers’ core concepts to remain, with potential adjustments for the starter.

His first priority was the running game.

“But we’ll have to make sure that we’re good against the run no matter who the quarterback is,” Vrabel said.

New England also has personnel issues. Carlton Davis III is out with a knee injury, while Christian Barmore is questionable with a knee issue, according to the Patriots’ injury report analysis, so the defense prepares for a first-time starter while managing variability in its own lineup.

Stopping the run would help New England force longer passing situations and stress Uiagalelei’s ability to handle an entire game.

But the Patriots also need a response from their secondary. The team website’s analysis noted that New England’s man coverage efficiency fell from fourth over the first six weeks to 27th over the past four weeks.

Even though Herbert’s absence modifies the matchup, New England still has to execute against the quarterback spearheading his long-awaited shot.