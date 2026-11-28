The New England Patriots have been struggling to piece things together in recent weeks with injuries mounting across the board, and now they will have to find a way to get by without Drake Maye. In Week 10, Maye suffered a fractured fibula that could wind up ending his season. The only way Maye will return is if the Patriots are still in playoff contention by the time he gets himself healthy.

The problem is that, even beyond Maye, there are so many players out for New England right now. However, in a rare bit of good fortune, the Pats have actually received a positive injury update on one of their starting offensive linemen, Alijah Vera-Tucker, who has spent the past four games on injured reserve with a hamstring ailment.

Patriots Activate Alijah Vera-Tucker Off Injured Reserve

New England signed Vera-Tucker to a three-year, $42 million contract in free agency last offseason to come in and help shore up its offensive line. Early in his career with the New York Jets, Vera-Tucker was a Pro Bowl-caliber talent when he was on the field, but a slew of injuries have frequently kept him off the field.

To begin the 2026 campaign, Vera-Tucker was everything that the team hoped he would be, as he started each of the Patriots’ first six games at left guard. A hamstring injury changed everything, though, as Vera-Tucker was forced out of New England’s Week 6 win over his former New York squad early before he eventually landed on injured reserve.

The Pats have been forced to string it together when replacing Vera-Tucker over the past few weeks, but he was designated to return to practice ahead of Week 12, which opened the door for him to get back on the field. While the team ruled Romeo Doubs (who is also on injured reserve) out for this game, it will be getting Vera-Tucker back, as he was officially activated off injured reserve on Saturday.

“Patriots G Alijah Vera-Tucker has been activated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve,” the team announced in a post on X.

Patriots Need to Win in Week 12 in Order to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Getty MUNICH, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 13: Head Coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots speaks during a press conference at Saebener Strasse training ground on November 13, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Of course, even the good news on Vera-Tucker’s injury status came with a catch, as the team opened up a roster spot for him by placing A.J. Brown on injured reserve for the second time this year. While Doubs appears to be close to returning to action, Brown’s season is likely over, as New England only has two injured reserve activations left at its disposal (one of which will likely be used on Doubs over the next two weeks).

The state of the Patriots’ offense ultimately won’t matter too much if the team can’t win on Sunday, though. Even with its offense in disarray, N.E. is facing an equally battered Los Angeles Chargers team that will be turning to DJ Uiagalelei for the first start of his NFL career. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET, and if the Patriots want any shot at making the playoffs this year, they are going to have to win this game.