The New England Patriots have made difficult roster decision involving A.J. Brown.

New England placed the star wide receiver on injured reserve Nov. 28, the team announced. Brown’s hamstring injury will keep him out for at least four games, extending an absence that already included Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The move presents an obstacle for Tommy DeVito, who takes over with Drake Maye sidelined by a fractured fibula. Instead of getting Brown back as he begins his starting role, DeVito must ready himself for a longer stretch without him.

A.J. Brown Has Second Injured Reserve Stint With Patriots

Brown’s first season in New England has brought repeated interruptions.

The Patriots acquired Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles in June. He arrived with six 1,000-yard receiving seasons in seven NFL campaigns, along with three Pro Bowl selections and three second-team All-Pro honors.

That action made him a major addition to Maye’s supporting cast. Keeping him on the field has been far more tricky.

New England placed Brown on injured reserve Sept. 12 following its season opener at Seattle. The Patriots activated him Oct. 17, putting him back on the roster ahead of their first meeting with the Jets.

Now, he’s out again for a prolonged period as the schedule moves into December.

The Patriots’ next four games come against the Chargers, Bills, Vikings and Chiefs. Brown’s placement, therefore, removes him from a stretch that includes a divisional matchup and two prime-time games.

The four-game minimum also shouldn’t be confused with a confirmed return date. Saturday’s announcement brought forward no timetable for Brown’s next appearance.

Tommy DeVito Also Battles Chargers Without Romeo Doubs

Brown is only part of the challenge awaiting DeVito.

The Patriots also ruled out Romeo Doubs against Los Angeles. According to the team’s injury analysis, Doubs returned to practice following a shoulder injury but didn’t travel with the team.

Head coach Mike Vrabel talked positively of DeVito’s preparation while noting that the game would provide the true test.

“So, he was locked in, he was ready to go. Clearly, excited for the opportunity,” Vrabel said in his Nov. 27 news conference.

New England did receive help elsewhere Saturday. The Patriots activated Alijah Vera-Tucker from injured reserve, restoring an option at guard after his Oct. 22 placement.

Better protection could help DeVito manage an offense missing several key pieces.

But Brown’s move changes the outlook past Sunday.