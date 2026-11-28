The New England Patriots have a veteran quarterback option to weigh as speculation persists around Aaron Rodgers.

CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani listed New England among Tua Tagovailoa’s potential destinations Saturday.

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tagovailoa’s release Nov. 28, sending him to waivers while the Patriots prepare to play without Drake Maye. Maye is recovering from a broken fibula, and Tommy DeVito is set to start against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 29.

Tagovailoa’s availability brings a new name to a discussion that has included Peter King’s pitch for New England to pursue Rodgers.

Currently, though, the QB plan revolves around DeVito.

Tua Tagovailoa Becomes Another Option After Falcons Release

Tagovailoa left Atlanta without making a regular-season start for the team.

According to the Falcons’ announcement, he won the Week 1 starting job after completing 10 of 13 preseason passes for 117 yards. An oblique injury suffered in practice kept him from opening the season under center.

His only regular-season appearance came in an overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He completed two passes for 34 yards before throwing the interception that ended the game.

“Tua came to Atlanta to compete, and he conducted himself with character and graciousness throughout his time here,” Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said.

Atlanta confirmed that Tagovailoa will become a free agent if he goes unclaimed, so the Patriots will need to wait for him to clear waivers if they were to make a move.

But before any action occurs, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels would need to determine how quickly Tagovailoa could learn the offense and if he could actually improve it during the remaining schedule.

Aaron Rodgers Speculation Comes as Patriots Back Tommy DeVito

Rodgers surfaced in the Patriots conversation after the Pittsburgh Steelers released him Nov. 25.

As Heavy previously covered, King urged Mike Vrabel to pursue Rodgers during an appearance shared by Fox News. His argument centered on New England’s chance to reach the playoffs despite Maye’s injury.

The Patriots returned from their bye at 5-5. That record leaves something to play for, making the quarterback decision more consequential than just filling a roster spot.

Vrabel has publicly backed DeVito. Asked Nov. 23 about potentially adding Daniel Jones, he reaffirmed his starter.

“Tommy’s our starter. Again, we’re excited about that,” Vrabel said.

By Friday, Vrabel praised DeVito’s preparation.

“He was locked in, he was ready to go. Clearly, excited for the opportunity,” he said.

There’s an offensive adjustment underway. Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar noted that DeVito’s career average target depth is 6.7 yards, compared with 10.0 yards for Maye’s offense this season.

In order for the Patriots’ hand to be forced to go for Rodgers or Tagovailoa, DeVito’s performance against Los Angeles would have to look extremely rough. And even then, it’s no guarantee the Patriots would acquire a quarterback.