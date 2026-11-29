The New England Patriots are giving a defensive lineman his first call-up of the season as an injury clouds their plans up front.

New England announced Saturday, November 28, that it elevated defensive tackle Eric Gregory from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 6-foot-3, 319-pound defender returns to the active roster with Christian Barmore questionable because of a knee injury. Barmore missed Friday’s practice after avoiding the injury report earlier in the week.

Gregory’s elevation is more than a routine depth move. New England has added an interior piece while it waits to determine whether Barmore can play.

Eric Gregory Gets First Patriots Elevation of Season

Gregory, 26, entered the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas in 2025.

The Patriots claimed him off waivers on August 29, 2025. He appeared in six games as a rookie and recorded eight tackles, per the team’s announcement.

New England cut Gregory at the end of training camp this summer, then brought him back on the practice squad. Saturday’s elevation hands him an opportunity with a team that has a season of experience evaluating him.

His background includes years of SEC experience and a notable recruiting pedigree.

Arkansas’ official biography lists Gregory as a former four-star recruit by Rivals and ESPN. He finished his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, after playing at Memphis Central.

Gregory chose Arkansas over a list of offers that included Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee.

He later beared one of his biggest college performances against Tennessee. In Arkansas’ 2024 win over the fourth-ranked Volunteers, Gregory recorded a career-high 1.5 sacks and five tackles, including the game’s final stop.

He also started all 12 games in 2023, going into his final college season with 32 career starts.

Christian Barmore’s Injury Adds Significance to Gregory Move

Barmore’s late addition to the Patriots’ injury report equates to unpredictability at defensive tackle heading into the trip to SoFi Stadium.

Patriots.com writer Evan Lazar connected Saturday’s elevation to that concern in his roster analysis.

“Gregory being elevated signals that Barmore’s status could be in doubt,” Lazar wrote.

Barmore is questionable. The elevation will afford New England additional coverage if he can’t play, though it doesn’t allude to how many snaps Gregory would receive.

The injury report also ruled out quarterback Drake Maye, cornerback Carlton Davis III and receivers A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs. The Chargers ruled out quarterback Justin Herbert, running back Keaton Mitchell and linebacker Daiyan Henley.

New England separately activated guard Alijah Vera-Tucker from injured reserve Saturday and placed Brown on injured reserve.

As for Gregory, the defensive opening could be a shot to turn months of practice-squad work into game action.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, Nov. 29.