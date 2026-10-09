Dianna Russini Makes Major Career Move Months After Mike Vrabel Controversy

Dianna Russini’s return to NFL reporting remains a work in progress, but the former Athletic insider is taking a significant step toward her next chapter.

Russini has reportedly hired veteran crisis publicist Melissa Nathan as she explores a return to sports media, months after her departure from The Athletic following a controversy involving New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

Page Six reported the development Thursday, Oct. 8, citing a source familiar with the arrangement. Russini has not publicly announced a new reporting position, and there is no confirmed timeline for her return.

The decision offers the clearest indication yet that Russini is working to rebuild her public profile rather than step away from the industry altogether.

Dianna Russini Enlists High-Profile Publicist Amid NFL Comeback Plans

Nathan is no stranger to high-profile controversies. Her public relations work has involved celebrities including Johnny Depp, Logan Paul and Justin Baldoni, making her a notable choice for an NFL reporter looking to reestablish herself in a competitive media landscape.

According to Page Six, a source suggested that Russini’s decision to seek outside assistance reflects the continued attention surrounding her departure from The Athletic.

Russini, 43, left the publication in April after an internal investigation into her previously undisclosed personal relationship with Vrabel.

The Athletic determined that the failure to disclose the relationship violated its newsroom standards. The outlet also concluded that its investigation had not found evidence that Russini’s reporting was compromised.

The controversy followed the publication of photographs showing Russini and Vrabel holding hands at an Arizona resort in March.

Vrabel initially described the encounter as a “completely innocent interaction” and said “any suggestion otherwise is laughable.”

The Patriots coach subsequently acknowledged the distraction surrounding the situation and stepped away from the team during the NFL draft to seek counseling.

Russini has largely avoided publicly discussing the matter since leaving The Athletic.

What’s Next for Dianna Russini as Mike Vrabel Leads Patriots?

For Russini, the question now is where she might land.

Before her departure, she had established herself as one of the NFL’s most recognizable insiders, building a career on league-wide reporting, relationships with team personnel and breaking news. She joined The Athletic in 2023 after working at ESPN.

Page Six previously reported that Russini was considering multiple opportunities, although no agreement had been announced. The outlet’s latest report indicates there is still interest in her services.

Hiring Nathan does not guarantee a return to television, digital journalism or any particular outlet. It does, however, suggest Russini is preparing for the scrutiny that would accompany a public comeback.

Meanwhile, Vrabel has continued coaching the Patriots through the early stages of the 2026 season.

New England improved to 2-2 with a 29-26 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 and will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 11.

The Patriots have an immediate opportunity to build momentum on the field. Russini’s next move remains unresolved, but her reported decision to bring in outside public relations help suggests she is not finished with the NFL media business.