How to Watch Patriots vs. Raiders: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The New England Patriots are back at Gillette Stadium on Sunday with a chance to turn one of their biggest wins of the season into something more.

New England returns home after a 29-26 road win over the Buffalo Bills, a victory that evened the Patriots’ record at 2-2. Next up is a Las Vegas Raiders team coming to Foxborough at 3-1 after suffering its first loss of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots and Raiders kick off Sunday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. ET from Gillette Stadium. The game will air on CBS, with WBZ-TV Channel 4 carrying the matchup in the Boston market.

Here’s everything fans need to know about how to watch Patriots vs. Raiders, including the TV channel, live stream options, kickoff time and radio broadcast.

What Channel Is the Patriots vs. Raiders Game On?

Game: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots

Date: Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Boston TV: WBZ-TV Channel 4

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Patriots vs. Raiders is part of CBS’ Sunday afternoon NFL coverage. Because it is a regional broadcast, availability outside New England will depend on the NFL television map in each market.

For Patriots fans in and around Boston, the game will air locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4.

How to Live Stream Patriots vs. Raiders

Fans in markets receiving Patriots vs. Raiders on CBS can also stream the game live through Paramount+, subject to local availability.

NFL+ offers live local and primetime games on supported mobile devices. Fans outside the Patriots’ local television market can also watch eligible out-of-market Sunday afternoon games with NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube or YouTube TV.

With CBS carrying multiple games in the 1 p.m. window, fans outside New England should check their local listings to confirm whether Patriots-Raiders will be shown in their area.

Those who prefer the radio call can listen on 98.5 The Sports Hub, the flagship station of the Patriots Radio Network.

Patriots Look to Build on Win Over Bills

Sunday’s matchup suddenly carries a little more weight for New England.

The Patriots walked into Buffalo in Week 4 and came away with a 29-26 win, handing the Bills their first loss of the season and getting New England back to .500.

Now comes the follow-up.

Las Vegas presents another test. The Raiders opened the season with three consecutive wins before falling 30-27 to Kansas City in Week 4, sending them to Foxborough with a 3-1 record.

For the Patriots, Sunday also begins a two-game stretch at Gillette Stadium. New England will host the Raiders before welcoming the New York Jets to Foxborough the following week.

That gives Mike Vrabel’s team an opportunity to build on what it accomplished in Buffalo without having to leave home.

First comes Las Vegas, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. Sunday.