Patriots Rookie Suffers Injury Days After Heartbreaking Family News

Eli Raridon’s return to the field was about much more than football.

The New England Patriots rookie tight end was back in uniform Sunday against the Buffalo Bills after missing the previous game with a thigh injury. Five days earlier, Raridon and his wife, Anna, had publicly shared the devastating loss of their baby son, Peter James.

Raridon made his return and caught two passes for 12 yards before another setback brought his afternoon to an early end. He suffered an ankle injury in the second half and was initially listed as questionable to return, but never made it back onto the field.

New England went on to beat Buffalo, 29-26, at Highmark Stadium.

As of Monday afternoon, the Patriots had not announced the severity of Raridon’s ankle injury or whether it could cost him additional time.

Eli Raridon Returned to the Field After an Emotional Week

Raridon, 22, had already been trying to work his way back from one injury.

The rookie entered Sunday’s game carrying a questionable designation because of a thigh injury, which had kept him out of the Patriots’ Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was limited in practice during the week before being cleared to face Buffalo.

His return came only days after Raridon and his wife shared something far more difficult.

Anna announced on Instagram on Sept. 29 that their son, Peter James Raridon, was born on Sept. 11. She wrote that during the couple’s 20-week anatomy scan, doctors diagnosed their baby with anencephaly, a fatal condition, and told them he would not survive outside the womb.

“Our angel, Peter James Raridon, was born on September 11th 🪽,” Anna wrote. “When Eli and I went in for our 20-week anatomy scan, excited to see our sweet baby boy, our hearts were forever changed. Our little one was diagnosed with anencephaly, a fatal condition in which he would not survive outside the womb.”

Anna wrote that while she and Raridon were “absolutely devastated” they could not bring their son home, she was grateful to have “loved him deeply, kept him safe, and had been his home for the past 9 months before he was called back to Heaven.”

“He will forever be a part of our story,” she added. “I have loved you every second of your life & will miss you every second of mine. What a sweet sweet reunion ours will be 🤍.”

Raridon and Anna married in May 2025, before his final season at Notre Dame. They had announced the pregnancy in March.

Patriots Await Word on Raridon’s Latest Injury

Against that backdrop, Raridon being back with his teammates Sunday carried a different kind of significance.

Then came the ankle injury.

It was a cruel turn for a rookie who had just gotten healthy enough to return and was beginning to establish himself in New England’s offense.

Raridon had shown flashes of what he could bring to the Patriots early in the season, including a 30-yard reception against Pittsburgh. His size and versatility have given New England another option alongside veteran tight end Hunter Henry, particularly when the Patriots want to use multiple tight ends.

Now, his availability is once again uncertain.

The Patriots did have plenty to celebrate when they left Buffalo. New England pulled off a 29-26 road win over the previously unbeaten Bills, improving to 2-2 and earning its biggest victory of the young season.

For Raridon, though, the football questions can wait.

After an unimaginably difficult few weeks for him and his family, the immediate hope is simply that Sunday’s injury proves to be a minor one.