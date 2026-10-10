Patriots Rule Out 6 Players vs. Raiders: Full Week 5 Injury Report

The New England Patriots are coming off their biggest win of the season. Now, Mike Vrabel faces a significant challenge trying to keep that momentum going with a depleted roster.

The Patriots have ruled out six players for Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, including starting cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III. Four of those six absences are at cornerback, leaving New England dangerously thin at one position heading into Week 5.

Friday’s final injury report also included seven questionable players, with running back Rhamondre Stevenson and defensive tackle Christian Barmore among those whose availability remains uncertain.

It’s hardly an ideal situation for a Patriots team looking to build on its 29-26 road victory over the Buffalo Bills. New England returns to Gillette Stadium at 2-2, with an opportunity to move above .500 for the first time this season.

Here’s the complete injury report for both teams ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Patriots vs. Raiders: Full Week 5 Injury Report

New England will be without six players Sunday, while another seven carry questionable designations.

Patriots ruled out (6)

Player Position Injury Christian Gonzalez CB Shoulder Carlton Davis III CB Neck Mack Hollins WR Calf Reggie Gilliam FB Ankle/knee Karon Prunty CB Hamstring Channing Canada CB Hamstring

Patriots questionable (7)

Player Position Injury Rhamondre Stevenson RB Knee Christian Barmore DT Shoulder Christian Elliss LB Chest Dre’Mont Jones OLB Shoulder Morgan Moses OT Foot Charles Woods CB Shoulder Craig Woodson S Shoulder

The most concerning development is in the secondary.

Gonzalez will miss his second consecutive game after injuring his shoulder against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. Davis, meanwhile, has been sidelined by a neck injury.

With both starting outside cornerbacks unavailable, the Patriots are expected to lean on Marcus Jones and potentially turn to practice squad reinforcements. Kindle Vildor is among the options, while Charles Woods’ questionable designation adds another layer of uncertainty.

And the timing presents an interesting challenge.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is one of Las Vegas’ most dangerous offensive weapons, capable of creating mismatches whether he lines up tight to the formation or splits out as a receiver.

Vrabel’s defense will have to account for Bowers without its usual depth in coverage. Safety Jaylen Reed could also factor into the Patriots’ plans if New England adjusts its personnel to compensate for the missing cornerbacks.

Raiders Injury Report: Ashton Jeanty’s Status Uncertain

Las Vegas has injury concerns of its own, including a significant question in the backfield.

Running back Ashton Jeanty is questionable with ankle and foot injuries after missing Friday’s practice. His availability could affect how the Raiders approach Sunday’s matchup.

Raiders ruled out (3)

Player Position Injury Jalen Nailor WR Concussion Dont’e Thornton Jr. WR Hamstring Trey Zuhn III G Knee

Raiders questionable (1)

Player Position Injury Ashton Jeanty RB Ankle/foot

Thornton remains on injured reserve despite returning to practice, so he will not be available Sunday.

Bowers, meanwhile, carries no final injury designation after dealing with a knee issue earlier in the week.

What the Injuries Mean for Sunday’s Patriots-Raiders Game

For New England, the injury report creates questions on both sides of the ball, although the situation at cornerback is clearly the most pressing.

The Patriots will also be without Hollins, who suffered a calf injury during last week’s win over Buffalo. His absence could create more opportunities for Efton Chism III, who delivered a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch against the Bills.

Chism finished that game with five receptions for 110 yards and has become an increasingly important option in New England’s passing attack.

There is encouraging news elsewhere.

Barmore, who missed last week’s victory, was upgraded to a full participant in Friday’s practice. Although he remains questionable, his progress gives the Patriots reason for optimism.

Stevenson also practiced on a limited basis and has indicated he expects to play despite his knee injury.

Quarterback Drake Maye appeared on the injury report with a right shoulder issue but was a full participant in practice, with no final game designation.

The Patriots will announce their inactive players approximately 90 minutes before Sunday’s kickoff, providing the final answers on Stevenson, Barmore and the rest of the questionable group.

Until then, Vrabel has a particularly difficult assignment: finding enough healthy defensive backs to contain the Raiders while keeping New England’s offense moving in the right direction.

The Patriots and Raiders kick off Sunday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium, with the game airing on CBS.