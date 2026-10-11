Patriots Get Final Injury Verdict on Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty

The New England Patriots have prepared this week with a shorthanded secondary.

Now, they have an answer on a critical piece of the opposing offense.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty will play Sunday at Gillette Stadium, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, after ankle and foot injuries left his availability uncertain.

“Ashton Jeanty is a go,” Rapoport reported on X.

Ashton Jeanty is a go. https://t.co/umWMzcF3vt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2026

The update followed an observation from The Athletic‘s Sam Warren during pregame warmups. Warren reported that Jeanty had rejoined the offense, calling it “a good sign that he’s playing.”

For New England, the confirmation notches another assignment beyond stopping handoffs. The second-year back has struggled to find running room this season, but his involvement in the passing game makes him noteworthy for a defense missing key players.

Jeanty’s Warmups Follow a Difficult Injury Week

Jeanty entered Sunday listed as questionable with ankle and foot injuries, per the Raiders’ official injury report. He practiced fully Wednesday, was limited Thursday and didn’t participate Friday.

Rapoport’s earlier report, included in his Sunday update, said Jeanty had experienced a flare-up of plantar fasciitis along with the ankle injury. He initially described the back as hopeful to play, with a pregame workout needed to determine how he felt.

The subsequent clearance resolves whether Jeanty will suit up. How effectively he moves and how much work he handles are things to watch once the game begins.

The production has been up and down. Jeanty has rushed for 264 yards on 78 carries, averaging 3.4 yards per attempt without a rushing touchdown. He has also caught 19 passes for 165 yards and two scores.

Those receiving numbers help explain why his status hits hard even with the rushing attack searching for traction. A back who can provide a short completion gives quarterback Kirk Cousins an outlet when the defense covers his initial read.

Jeanty’s presence would also leave Las Vegas with more options in distributing its backfield work. Rookie Mike Washington Jr. has 120 rushing yards and a touchdown through four games, according to the same Reuters report.

The task for the Patriots is to make either runner earn his yardage. Jeanty’s injury designation offers no guarantee that he will be easy to bring down when he gets the ball.

Patriots Must Respect More Than Jeanty’s Rushing Numbers

New England’s coaches have been clear about the traits that remain dangerous.

“Strong, great contact balance,” defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr said of Jeanty, per the Raiders’ collection of Patriots comments. Kuhr also described his ability to influence defenders’ positioning and keep moving through contact.

That puts an emphasis on discipline. A defender chasing the first opening can leave room for a cutback, while an incomplete tackle can turn a manageable gain into a fresh set of downs.

There is an opportunity for New England, too. Las Vegas ranks 29th in rushing expected points added and 30th in rushing success rate, via Evan Lazar’s Patriots.com game preview. The Patriots have a chance to keep an already struggling ground game from finding its footing.

Doing so would ease the burden elsewhere. Starting cornerbacks Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III were ruled out with shoulder and neck injuries, respectively, as detailed in New England’s injury analysis.

The same analysis noted that defensive tackle Christian Barmore returned to full practice Friday after missing the previous game with a shoulder injury. His potential return offers help up front.

Jeanty being cleared to play is great news for Las Vegas. New England’s response has to come in its tackling, coverage of the backfield and ability to prevent a struggling runner from turning Sunday into his breakthrough.