Tom Brady’s ‘Perfect Guard’ Comes Full Circle in Patriots-Bears Showdown

The New England Patriots will encounter a vital player from the glory days, a guy who once earned a flattering description from Tom Brady.

Joe Thuney logged five seasons in New England, including four protecting Brady and helping the franchise win championships.

As of late, the decorated guard is on the other side of the matchup as the Chicago Bears prep to host the Patriots at Soldier Field.

It’s a nostalgic reunion with a player whose reputation has only grown since leaving Foxborough. Thuney has added two Super Bowl rings, more All-Pro recognition and an award that set him apart from every other offensive lineman in football.

Brady’s ‘Perfect Guard’ Has a Rare NFL Career

During a July 8 appearance on the New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, Brady looked back on Thuney’s arrival as a third-round draft pick in 2016.

Thuney had played tackle at North Carolina State, but the Patriots moved him inside. He started as a rookie and soon became a trusted part of an offensive front overseen by longtime assistant Dante Scarnecchia.

Brady recalled how willingly Thuney absorbed the coaching and responsibilities that came with the switch, stating the ex-NC State standout was “the perfect guard.”

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The legendary quarterback spoke highly of the lineman’s physical tools, coupled with his consistency and willingness to do whatever the team needed. He also remembered how Thuney responded when New England asked him to play tackle.

Thuney started all 80 regular-season games over his five seasons in New England, winning Super Bowls LI and LIII. He then joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 and added two more titles before being traded to Chicago in 2025.

The move proved valuable ASAP. Thuney helped the Bears allow only 24 sacks last season, the NFL’s third-lowest total, and earned first-team All-Pro honors.

He also won the inaugural NFL Protector of the Year award, an achievement that helps explain Brady’s admiration.

Patriots Face Stark Offensive Line Contrast Against Bears

The reunion finds New England in a tricky moment for their offensive front.

Head coach Mike Vrabel ruled out guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and Ben Brown on Wednesday, Oct. 21, because of hamstring and knee injuries, respectively.

Mike Onwenu and Greg Van Roten are on injured reserve, leaving the Patriots to rely on a makeshift interior.

Walter Rouse and Matt Pryor will start at guard. Rouse will be making his first NFL start, while Pryor brings previous starting experience at several positions.

Their goal is to keep Drake Maye protected against a Chicago defense that can get after its opponent’s offense with pressure and disguised looks.

Right tackle Morgan Moses is also questionable with a foot injury, introducing another possible adjustment before kickoff.

At the moment, Thuney will anchor the Bears’ line shielding Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. His reliability has helped Chicago transform what had been a glaring weakness into a more solid part of its offense.

There’s no telling if the Patriots would have retained Thuney through all the changes since Brady’s departure. He was quite the player, so naturally a hefty amount of cash secures his services, and so is the business of the NFL.

Looking back at his career, however, takes a trip down memory lane and resurfaces the stability New England once enjoyed up front.