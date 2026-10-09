Patriots vs. Raiders Weather Forecast: Rain Could Impact Sunday’s Game at Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots are finally back home after their biggest win of the season. Mother Nature might not be rolling out the welcome mat.

Rain is in the forecast for Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium, with showers expected to develop during the afternoon and potentially intensify after the game.

The Patriots and Raiders are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 11, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The latest forecast calls for a high of 63 degrees, cloudy skies early and a 50% chance of rain during the day.

That puts wet weather squarely in play for New England’s first home game since its 29-26 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

The more significant rainfall is currently projected for Sunday night, when the chance of precipitation climbs to 100%. But with afternoon showers already in the forecast, both teams could find themselves dealing with a slick football and wet playing surface before the final whistle.

For a Patriots team looking to build on its win in Buffalo, the weather is another variable worth watching.

Patriots vs. Raiders Weather Forecast for Sunday, Oct. 11

According to the forecast provided Friday, Oct. 9, Foxborough is expected to see cloudy conditions early Sunday before showers develop during the afternoon.

Here is the current outlook for game day:

Weather factor Sunday forecast Conditions Cloudy early, afternoon showers High temperature 63°F Chance of rain 50% Daytime winds SSE at 5-10 mph Sunday night Rain, potentially heavy Overnight low 53°F Nighttime rain chance 100% Nighttime winds ENE at 5-10 mph

The distinction between the afternoon and evening forecasts matters.

Although heavy rainfall is possible Sunday night, that does not necessarily mean the Patriots and Raiders will play through a downpour. The daytime forecast calls for showers, but the precise timing and intensity of the rain remain uncertain.

With kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m., even a shift of an hour or two in the arrival of the showers could make a noticeable difference.

Wind, meanwhile, does not currently look like the biggest concern. Forecast speeds of 5 to 10 mph are relatively modest, particularly compared with the gusty conditions that can complicate passing and kicking at Gillette Stadium.

Rain is the weather factor to monitor heading into Sunday.

Could Rain Affect Drake Maye and the Patriots’ Offense?

For New England, the biggest question is whether the showers arrive early enough to affect the game itself.

A wet football can make routine exchanges more difficult, from quarterback-center snaps to handoffs and catches. Footing can also become an issue for receivers and defensive backs, particularly when making sharp cuts.

Those details are especially relevant for Drake Maye, who is coming off his best passing performance of the season.

Maye threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns against Buffalo, including a remarkable one-handed touchdown grab by Efton Chism III late in the fourth quarter.

The performance helped New England overcome two first-half turnovers and improve to 2-2.

Now the Patriots face a Raiders team that enters Sunday at 3-1 following a narrow 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Neither team will know exactly what conditions it will face until closer to kickoff. If the rain holds off, the weather may have little effect on either offense. If showers arrive earlier than expected, ball security and footing could become more important.

There is also reason to believe the worst of the weather could miss the game entirely. A separate hourly forecast checked Friday projects mostly dry conditions throughout the 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. window, with rain arriving later in the evening.

That disagreement between forecasts makes the timing of the approaching rain system the biggest question entering the weekend.

The Patriots will look to secure their second consecutive victory Sunday, regardless of the conditions.

For fans heading to Gillette Stadium, bringing a rain jacket is a sensible precaution. For everyone else, the forecast bears another look before kickoff.