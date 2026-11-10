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Decision Made on Saints QB Derek Carr Return From Retirement

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EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 08: Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 08, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

If the New Orleans Saints had a nickel for every time that one of their retired quarterbacks was floated in a trade rumor on Tuesday ahead of the NFL trading deadline, they’d have two nickels.

That’s not a lot, but it’s weird that it has happened twice.

There has been the suggestion, technically started on Monday Night Football, that the Minnesota Vikings should see if Drew Brees will come out of retirement to play quarterback up north.

And the latest update came on Tuesday afternoon, involving Derek Carr.

Derek Carr Update

Derek Carr, Saints
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Derek Carr (4) of the New Orleans Saints stands with his teammates before taking the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Carr retired surprisingly before the 2025 season when the Saints may not have really seen it coming.

At the time, Carr was facing a long injury recovery, and he chose to step away from the game while he dealt with throwing shoulder struggles.

Carr has been floated a couple of times since then as a potential candidate to return from retirement. Carr himself has even made it sound like something he would consider.

That’s not going to be happening now, though, based on the latest updates.

First, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio posted this on X:

“Per source, Vikings have not contacted the Saints about QB Derek Carr. Because he’s on the Saints’ reserve/retired list, a trade would be required.”

Then, Saints beat writer Nick Underhill weighed in with this:

“This feels like the kind of scenario where Carr would consider coming back. And this feels like the team that should be calling on him. I doubt it would cost a whole lot, either.”

Florio’s report suggests that nothing is coming with Carr, but it’s interesting that Underhill at least seems to think Carr could still consider a return at some point.

How Saints Would Be Involved

Derek Carr, Saints
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 15: Derek Carr #4 of the New Orleans Saints looks on prior to a game against the Washington Commanders at Caesars Superdome on December 15, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

If Carr returned, his rights would technically belong to the Saints. He was still under contract when he retired, so he was placed on the New Orleans reserve/retired list.

That means that if Carr comes back, he’s essentially back on the Saints contract he was on before he stepped away. And so any Carr comeback would have to come with a trade to move him to a new team (or a release by New Orleans).

Carr couldn’t just sign freely elsewhere without the Saints first doing something.

For now, though, it seems to be a moot point.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Decision Made on Saints QB Derek Carr Return From Retirement

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