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Saints Legend Drew Brees Urged to Fix Vikings’ QB Problem

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Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints
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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 23: Former quarterback Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at at Caesars Superdome on November 23, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Drew Brees appears to be happily retired.

Despite that, people keep bringing up the idea of the New Orleans Saints‘ legendary quarterback coming out of retirement to play more QB in the NFL.

The latest idea came ahead of the 2026 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, because one team is particularly in need at the most important position in sports: the Minnesota Vikings.

Troy Aikman, the former Cowboys QB who now does color commentary on ESPN’s Monday Night Football, suggested that Brees could be their solution.

Drew Brees to Vikings?

Wild Card Round - Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 10: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown scored by Alvin Kamara #41 , against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 10, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

This is what Aikman said during Monday’s broadcast about Brees:

“You know, Joe, I heard from Drew Brees, and he’s thinking maybe he should come out of retirement. I told him if he does, Kevin O’Connell will sign him tomorrow.”

It’s more likely than not that Aikman was cracking a joke, but it’s hard to know for sure.

It seems like if Brees was on the verge of a decision like this, the big insiders like Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport would be all over it, and they’re not.

Never say never, but this one would be tough to believe without seeing it — and there might even be a problem contractually that would make it hard to pull off.

Drew Brees Contract With Saints

Drew Brees
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 13: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Brees is on the reserve-retired list as a member of the Saints based on his contract status when he retired.

That means that if he chose to come back, Brees would have to suit up for New Orleans unless they traded his rights elsewhere.

And while sometimes there are reasons to trade such rights, it’s hard to see the Saints being happy about moving Brees elsewhere just because he decided to return at an odd time.

So the way it shakes out, Brees would have to make a return from retirement official enough to then be traded before 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. Central) on Tuesday — or he’d return, be waived by the Saints, then be available to be claimed by the Vikings (but also by anyone else).

This complicating factor makes it unlikely that Brees returns to the NFL.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Saints Legend Drew Brees Urged to Fix Vikings’ QB Problem

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