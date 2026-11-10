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Saints’ Discarded RB Kendre Miller Gets Cowboys News

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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 05: Kendre Miller #5 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the third quarter of the game at Caesars Superdome on October 05, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints decided over the weekend that they were done with Kendre Miller.

His release came as a bit of a shocking move on Saturday, clearing a spot on the Saints’ RB depth chart when it wasn’t clear they needed one yet, and also setting up Audric Estime to have a big game against the Browns on Sunday.

One of the most telling aspects of a release that can prove informative is how soon another team goes after the player that an initial team let go.

And for Miller, it didn’t take long at all.

Kendre Miller Cowboys News

Kendre Miller is one of the Saints' RBs for 2026.
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 28: Kendre Miller #5 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during the first quarter of the 2026 NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

ESPN’s Todd Archer reported on Tuesday that Miller will be getting a workout with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys just lost Javonte Williams’ backup Tyler Goodson to injury, and owner Jerry Jones has said they play to sign a new RB.

Miller hasn’t been signed yet, but it appears he’s a possibility — and that’d be quite good timing for him that the Goodson injury happened on the same weekend Miller was cut.

Here’s the full report from Archer:

Miller had multiple solid workloads this season for the Saints but was passed over in the end.

Why Saints Cut Kendre Miller

Kendre Miller runs with the ball in Week 1 against the Lions.
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 13: Kendre Miller #5 of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter of the game at Ford Field on September 13, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

No one has given a particularly good answer as to why Miller was released on Saturday.

The reality is that at times this season, the RB depth chart has been crowded in New Orleans. But they didn’t have Travis Etienne or CJ Donaldson this weekend due to injury, so signs didn’t immediately point to a Miller release.

There have been a few moments in recent years, though, where it has been clear that the Saints aren’t putting as much trust in Miller as they could. Apparently his release was just the final stanza of that.

Miller could soon be a member of the Cowboys, if they like his workout. It’d be a quick bounceback from his Saints release.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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