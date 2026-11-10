Saints’ Discarded RB Kendre Miller Gets Cowboys News

The New Orleans Saints decided over the weekend that they were done with Kendre Miller.

His release came as a bit of a shocking move on Saturday, clearing a spot on the Saints’ RB depth chart when it wasn’t clear they needed one yet, and also setting up Audric Estime to have a big game against the Browns on Sunday.

One of the most telling aspects of a release that can prove informative is how soon another team goes after the player that an initial team let go.

And for Miller, it didn’t take long at all.

Kendre Miller Cowboys News

ESPN’s Todd Archer reported on Tuesday that Miller will be getting a workout with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys just lost Javonte Williams’ backup Tyler Goodson to injury, and owner Jerry Jones has said they play to sign a new RB.

Miller hasn’t been signed yet, but it appears he’s a possibility — and that’d be quite good timing for him that the Goodson injury happened on the same weekend Miller was cut.

Here’s the full report from Archer:

Per sources, the Cowboys have RB Kendre Miller coming in for a visit today as they look for help after Tyler Goodson (knee) was hurt vs. the Colts. He was released last week by the Saints. Jerry Jones said on @1053thefan the Cowboys will add a RB, most likely a free agent. Miller had 159 yards and two TDs on 57 carries for the Saints. Also had nine catches for 37 yards. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 10, 2026

Miller had multiple solid workloads this season for the Saints but was passed over in the end.

Why Saints Cut Kendre Miller

No one has given a particularly good answer as to why Miller was released on Saturday.

The reality is that at times this season, the RB depth chart has been crowded in New Orleans. But they didn’t have Travis Etienne or CJ Donaldson this weekend due to injury, so signs didn’t immediately point to a Miller release.

There have been a few moments in recent years, though, where it has been clear that the Saints aren’t putting as much trust in Miller as they could. Apparently his release was just the final stanza of that.

Miller could soon be a member of the Cowboys, if they like his workout. It’d be a quick bounceback from his Saints release.