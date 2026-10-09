Is Alvin Kamara Playing This Week? Saints Injury News Impacts RB Depth Chart for W5

The New Orleans Saints are already missing their top running back. Travis Etienne is on injured reserve, a tough start to his tenure back in his home state after signing in free agency from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But the good news for the Saints when Etienne went down is that they still have Alvin Kamara, who is a proven veteran who can still impact games as a rusher and receiver. Well, they had Kamara.

Kamara’s status for Week 5 is less certain. He was hurt in Week 4 on Monday Night Football in the Saints’ loss to the Falcons, and he’s got work to do to make it onto the field Sunday afternoon in New Orleans against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Saints are just 1-3, with losses to the Lions, Raiders and Falcons overshadowing a nice Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

They’d certainly like to turn things around sooner rather than later, and Kamara being available would help.

Is Alvin Kamara Playing This Week?

Kamara is officially questionable to play in Week 5.

Interestingly, it’s not because of the injury he sustained on Monday night.

When Kamara limped off the field and missed a bit of action against the Falcons, it was due to a knee injury.

Kamara’s limitations on the injury report this week have been called a back injury.

He’s been on the practice field both Thursday and Friday, which bodes well for his chances, but limited practices with a nagging back don’t automatically mean that he’ll be available on Sunday, either.

Saints RB Depth Chart

The Saints get quite shorthanded if Kamara joins Etienne on the sidelines.

If Kamara plays, he’ll get the majority of the snaps — he was trending that way in Week 4 before his injury absence in the middle of the game.

Kendre Miller is the back most likely to see heavy work if Kamara is out, because the Saints seem comfortable using him in a similar role to Kamara.

The other active RB in Week 4 was CJ Donaldson, who is more of a short-yardage and goal-line option. His overall rushing role could expand if Kamara is out. Donaldson is also a strong pass protector.

The Saints also have two RBs on the practice squad: Zamir White and Ulysses Bentley IV. Keep an eye on what New Orleans does with its practice squad elevations this weekend.

If the Saints elevate one of those backs, it likely points to a Kamara absence. If the Saints’ elevations come and go with no RB involved, that would point toward Kamara playing on Sunday.