Tyler Shough returned for the New Orleans Saints after hurting his throwing shoulder against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The discomfort followed him back onto the field.

Saints beat reporter Luke Johnson flagged a concerning sequence after Shough’s return on Nov. 29. The quarterback grimaced and grabbed at his shoulder after throwing a third-and-long swing pass into the ground.

Shough remained in the game, but Johnson suggested the injury was affecting his play.

That observation followed an initial assessment from Dr. David Chao, who raised the possibility of an AC joint sprain after reviewing video of the injury.

According to Sports Medicine Australia, mild AC joint sprains can allow a healthy return within three weeks, while moderate injuries generally require at least four to six weeks.

Human Kinetics notes that athletes with mild sprains can sometimes return immediately, depending on pain, shoulder strength and range of motion.

Reporter Flags Shough’s Shoulder Trouble After Return

New Orleans got its starter back. But his ability to throw comfortably remained a concern.

“It seems like the shoulder is clearly limiting Tyler Shough — he grimaced and grabbed at it after dirting the third and long swing pass to Kamara. But he’s staying in the game,” Johnson wrote.

The pass toward Alvin Kamara provided a fresh example of the discomfort that had interrupted Shough’s afternoon.

Earlier in the third quarter, Shough landed awkwardly following a scramble. He initially continued playing before leaving for the blue medical tent, the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Dave Clark reported.

“He is in some pain right now,” CBS analyst Ross Tucker said during the broadcast, according to Clark.

Spencer Rattler replaced him to finish the possession. Charlie Smyth kicked a 22-yard field goal to cut Cincinnati’s lead to 9-3, according to Field Level Media.

Shough returned for New Orleans’ next possession with the Bengals ahead 12-3. Before exiting, he had completed 11 of 18 passes for 108 yards and an interception.

The brief quarterback change came with the Saints trying to get their offense moving. Johnson’s subsequent observation suggested the return had not resolved the immediate throwing concern.

Doctor Suggests Possible Injury to Shough’s Shoulder

Chao noted that Shough will need an injection to continue playing.

“Only way to return is if he takes injection,” Chao wrote. “Return in doubt.”

Shough subsequently reentered the game. His return doesn’t confirm that he received an injection, as it’s Chao’s post describing his interpretation of the footage.

Chao previously spent 17 years as the Chargers’ head team physician, according to his Sports Injury Central biography.

Shough entered Sunday with 2,395 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions through 10 starts. His health has substance past the leftover snaps in Cincinnati.

In the end, Johnson’s report and Chao’s viewpoint make clear why the shoulder is worth checking out even after the quarterback returned.