The New Orleans Saints are playing in Cincinnati against the Bengals on Sunday in Week 12.

The weather forecast is nasty, calling for heavy rain, but that does appear to have delivered one piece of good news for the Saints as it pertains to star Cincy WR Tee Higgins.

There’s a lot that could be impacted by the weather, though, so let’s break it down, starting with the Higgins news.

Tee Higgins Injury News

The Bengals ruled Higgins out — inactive — 90 minutes before kickoff.

Higgins had been dealing with a hamstring injury, but Bengals coach Zac Taylor had made it sound like Higgins would go.

While just speculating, this feels like a case of the rain coming through for the Saints. The Bengals didn’t want to risk it with Higgins in this weather forecast. Higgins had just popped up on the injury report Friday, so there could be more to it, but the rain can’t have helped.

That means that the Saints have one less player to worry about. Ja’Marr Chase is still the biggest threat for the Cincinnati offense catching passes from quarterback Joe Burrow — the Saints’ only real hope to slow him down will be the weather itself.

What To Expect for QBs Tyler Shough, Joe Burrow

The forecast doesn’t look good, and if it’s actually raining heavily throughout the game as it potentially will, the quarterbacks could be impacted.

Burrow is the bigger name here, but the Saints would have to throw the ball to keep up with Tyler Shough — who has a bunch of talented targets like Chris Olave, Jordyn Tyson and Devaughn Vele.

If this game looks like the Chiefs-Bills game in Buffalo on Thanksgiving night, though, it won’t matter how good the quarterbacks are. Some conditions are simply too difficult to throw the ball in.

If that’s the case, watch the ground game.

Weather Could Help RBs Travis Etienne, Chase Brown

If the QBs can’t throw, the teams will be forced to run the ball more.

Travis Etienne is coming off his best game with the Saints and could be staring at a heavy workload.

On the other side for the Bengals is a similar RB talent, Chase Brown.

If the rain keeps falling, Sunday’s game could be determined by these two guys — and on how opposing defensive lines can slow them down.