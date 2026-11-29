The New Orleans Saints found themselves in a rainy battle with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and things were going from bad to worse.

Tyler Shough is injured. He remained in the game for a few plays after getting hurt, but then Spencer Rattler came into the game.

It’s the last thing the Saints needed in Week 12.

At 3-7, they could still hold out hope of making a comeback in the lowly NFC South Division.

Without Shough, though, that likely would be a lot tougher.

Is Tyler Shough Hurt?

Yep, Shough is hurt.

He sustained an injury on the Saints’ first drive of the second half, and after remaining in the game for a few plays, he left and went to the blue medical tent.

What Happened to Tyler Shough?

Shough injured his throwing (right) shoulder.

On the first drive of the second half, Shough took off on a scramble and ran for a first down. The problem came at the end of the play.

When Shough was tackled, his right shoulder was the first part of him that reached the ground. It was driven into the turf pretty firmly.

Shough got up and sort of rolled/flexed his shoulder. Clearly, he felt something, and a grimace appeared on his face.

The second-year QB remained in the game and attempted a few more passes — they didn’t have the usual zip, though, and after one of them, Shough took a longer look at the sideline before coming off the field.

Rattler came into the game. He’s got starting experience and can likely hold his own.

But the Shough injury is concerning. He clearly did something less-than-ideal to his throwing shoulder — and that’s kind of an important part of a quarterback.