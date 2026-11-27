The New Orleans Saints are fighting to stay alive in the NFC South division, but in order to do so, they are going to have to start winning games. The problem is that their schedule isn’t exactly forgiving, as they have a tough matchup on their hands against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12 after coming up just short against the Chicago Bears in Week 11.

Injuries have plagued the Saints for much of the season, and while they have largely gotten healthy on offense in recent weeks, even that hasn’t led to more wins. Throughout the week, the team has been monitoring tight end Juwan Johnson‘s status, as he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury, and on Friday, the team decided to rule him out for this contest.

Saints Rule Out Juwan Johnson for Week 12 Contest

Johnson has managed to turn himself into a key part of New Orleans’ offense after going undrafted in 2020. He quickly latched on with the Saints, and he has spent the entirety of his career with them, becoming more and more integral as time has gone on. In 2025, Johnson posted career highs in receptions (77) and receiving yards (889) while also catching three touchdowns, as he quickly formed a strong rapport with Tyler Shough.

Things haven’t gone as well for Johnson this season, as the Saints’ passing attack has struggled through an inconsistent campaign. That has had a direct impact on Johnson, as he’s caught 30 passes for 317 yards and four scores. Those certainly aren’t numbers to scoff at, but it’s a pretty notable step back from what he was able to accomplish last year.

Against the Bears, Johnson suffered a hamstring injury that forced him out of the contest and immediately threw his status for Week 12 up in the air. After not practicing at all throughout the week, New Orleans was forced to rule Johnson out as a result of this injury, meaning it will head into its upcoming contest shorthanded on offense once again.

“Juwan Johnson ruled OUT for Sunday’s game vs. Cincinnati,” the Saints announced in a post on X.

Saints Desperately Need a Victory in Week 12

Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 08: Juwan Johnson #83 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome on November 08, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

Even with his somewhat limited production, Johnson is still one of the more trusted targets the Saints have at their disposal in the passing game right now. Without him, Shough will have to find another safety blanket he can rely on, as the Bengals will likely give his top target, Chris Olave, even more attention in this game now.

On the depth chart, Noah Fant is the next man up, but he’s dealing with his own injury issues, as he has a calf ailment that has led to him being labeled questionable for this game. If he can’t go, that would leave Oscar Delp and Moliki Matavao as the last two options at this spot, so New Orleans will certainly be hoping Fant can play at the very least. Kickoff for this upcoming game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.