The New Orleans Saints found themselves hanging around with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Week 12.

They might’ve had a better chance if head coach Kellen Moore hadn’t continued to make odd decisions on short-yardage runs and fourth-down calls.

Moore found himself immediately under a lot of heat on social media.

There have already been critiques of Moore this season from all over the map, and a 3-7 Saints team could be in a lot of trouble going forward — even owner Gayle Benson was annoyed earlier this season with how things were going in New Orleans, expressing that publicly.

It’s not clear what Moore’s future might hold, but some of his calls on Sunday weren’t helping his own case.

Kellen Moore Decisions Under Fire

The loudest frustration from Saints fans came on New Orleans’ third fourth-down attempt of Sunday’s game.

They had missed their first two attempts trying to convert on fourth down, but maybe this time would be different.

The Saints called for a run out of the shotgun, though, and the handoff to Travis Etienne didn’t go anywhere. The Bengals were all over it.

And given that there are plenty of football fans who hate shotgun runs on short yardage, and considering this wasn’t the first time Moore called for one on Sunday, the social media comments were fast and furious.

This is a sampling of some replies to the post of the failed fourth down by Saints beat reporter Nick Underhill:

“He’s doing it on purpose.”

“Commentary crew is having a field day with Moore. Can’t believe these are actual play calls.”

“Get Kellen Moore off my team. I couldn’t be more serious. This is truly ridiculous.”

“I’ll post your bond if you go on the field and RKO our (dumb) HC.”

And one reply pointed out that the announcers said after the play: “This is unbelievable.”

Yep, that’s how things are going for Moore with the Saints.

One Positive

There’s one positive for Moore’s decision-making record here: He’s using Etienne.

In Etienne’s early opportunities this season, Moore didn’t give the ball to the Saints’ big-money signing as much as most wanted.

He’s now letting Etienne cook, and for the most part, the new guy is doing well.

Etienne might have a better chance of success in a different alignment on short yardage, but at least he’s getting the ball. Moore doesn’t deserve a lot of points for that, but it’s a positive change.