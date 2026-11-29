The New Orleans Saints didn’t have the start they would’ve wanted on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, and that includes for Quincy Riley, the second-year defensive back.

Riley was injured on the Bengals’ first drive, and it doesn’t look like good news.

It was nearly a much better sequence, too.

Riley dropped back as the Bengals threw a pass near the goal line, and he jumped in front of the Joe Burrow toss and appeared to intercept it.

Only at the very last second did the ball pop loose, and Riley stayed down with an injury.

Replays showed that Riley’s head hit the ground hard at the end of the play.

Some folks thought it should’ve been an interception to begin with.

People may disagree, but that Quincy Riley Interception, was an interception Caught it controlled it to the ground, after already being down dropped the ball I think it was a lot closer then people may realize What a shame — ⚜️Saintaholic⚜️ (@TheSaintaholic) November 29, 2026

Eventually, the injury update that followed wasn’t good for Riley.

Quincy Riley Injury Update

Riley eventually had to be carted to the locker room.

Multiple Saints reporters shared that news on social media.

Riley didn’t get carted right away, but it appears the Saints eventually deemed that the best way to bring him off to the locker room was on the cart.

Updates may follow, but that’s all that’s known initially.

Painful Ending

The ending to the drive was even worse.

The Saints thought they had an interception, but that wasn’t the case.

Instead, the Bengals got to keep the ball, and Joe Burrow eventually ran in a TD.

The Bengals missed the extra point, so it was an early 6-0 deficit for New Orleans that could’ve been different if Riley’s INT had gone in his favor.