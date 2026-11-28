The New Orleans Saints have turned to a tight end as injuries threaten to leave their offense short at the position.

New Orleans announced Saturday, Nov. 28 that it elevated Treyton Welch from the practice squad for Sunday’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The club designated the move as a standard elevation.

The opportunity comes with Juwan Johnson ruled out and Noah Fant carrying a questionable designation.

Welch, 25, now has a shot to take the field after spending much of his NFL career working for a game-day look in New Orleans.

Saints Elevate Treyton Welch With Juwan Johnson Out

Johnson will miss the Cincinnati game because of hamstring and wrist injuries, per the Saints’ final injury report. He didn’t practice Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.

Fant’s status brings concern. The veteran appeared on Friday’s report with a calf injury and participated on a limited basis. New Orleans listed him as questionable for Sunday.

That combination means the Saints get ready for a game without Johnson while also accounting for the possibility that Fant cannot play. Welch’s elevation aids the offense as those decisions take shape.

Rookie Oscar Delp also stands to benefit from the opening. Saints senior writer John DeShazier noted Friday that Johnson’s absence and Fant’s uncertain status create an opening for Delp to receive more snaps.

The elevation alone doesn’t set how New Orleans will divide the work. Fant’s availability is a key factor in determining how heavily the Saints might need to lean on Delp and Welch.

Elsewhere on offense, center Erik McCoy is returning after missing two games with a biceps injury. Tackles Taliese Fuaga and Asim Richards remain questionable with knee injuries.

Treyton Welch Brings Experience With Saints Offense

Welch’s official Saints biography lists him at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds. His route to New Orleans began after the Cleveland Browns signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2024.

Cleveland waived Welch that August, and the Saints added him to their practice squad two days later. He stayed in the organization, signing a reserve/future contract in January 2025 and receiving multiple game elevations that season.

He appeared in three games with one start in 2025, according to the team. His current Saints profile lists no receptions this season, underscoring how limited his regular-season receiving opportunities have been.

Welch previously showed more production at Wyoming. The school’s announcement of his NFL signing credits him with 874 receiving yards and nine touchdowns over five seasons.

He finished his final college season with 31 catches for 308 yards and two touchdowns. Wyoming also highlighted his blocking contributions to three different 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

So, with Johnson unavailable and Fant’s status unresolved, Welch may be able to turn his time in the Saints’ system into a more consistent game-day role.