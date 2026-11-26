The Kansas City Chiefs hold a record of 8-2 ahead of Thursday’s showdown against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (9-1).

Kansas City is undoubtedly one of the favorites to win the AFC, especially if it manages to defeat Buffalo on Thanksgiving. The Chiefs, knowing this, addressed one of their biggest weaknesses at the trade deadline by acquiring star wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts.

All three of the Chiefs’ units have been playing lights-out football this season. Still, Steve Spagnuolo’s secondary could use an extra contributor or two given how loaded the AFC is with passing attacks along with how regular injuries are.

Chiefs Urged To Sign Former New Orleans Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is an eight-year veteran, was drafted by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 105 pick in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent the first three seasons of his career in New Orleans, racking up five interceptions, 15 tackles for loss, and 161 total tackles in 43 games.

Bleacher Report urges the Chiefs to take a chance on the former Saints DB, writing, “The Chiefs should add C.J. Gardner-Johnson ahead of a playoff run. He can be volatile on the field, but the eighth-year pro is a versatile defensive back who can play multiple roles in the secondary. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo can be creative with him in coverage.”

Johnson then had brief stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions. In his second tenure in Philadelphia, he helped the Eagles to a blowout Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. He split the 2025 campaign between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears. Fast forward to the 2026 season, he appeared in six games for the Bills before finding himself cut after serving a one-game suspension for spitting in the direction of Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Browers.

All of that leads to present day, where Johnson is free to sign with a team of his choosing. Will his antics prevent him from landing a deal on a Super Bowl contender? Potentially, but if the Chiefs find themselves in need of a DB, he is a premier option. In 2024, Johnson was a key contributor to the Eagles’ dominant defense, recording six interceptions and 59 total tackles as the starting strong safety.

Will he provide the Chiefs with a similar level of production? It’s unlikely given how he performed for the Bills, as he struggled with consistency as well as discipline on and off the field.

Still, B/R believes it’s worth the risk for Kansas City.