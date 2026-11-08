Saints Fan Favorite Taysom Hill Could Find Impact From NFL Trade Deadline

New Orleans Saints fan favorite Taysom Hill hasn’t played a snap of football in the 2026 NFL season.

At the moment, he remains a free agent. It’s not clear how close Hill has come to signing with a team, but it also doesn’t appear that Hill has officially retired — so at the moment, everything with the versatile Hill feels like it’s a bit in limbo.

That has the potential to change a bit this week, though, because of what’s coming up on the NFL calendar: the trade deadline.

Trade Deadline Could Impact Taysom Hill

The trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET (3 p.m. Central), and the reality is this — some teams come away from the deadline feeling happier than other teams.

There are some organizations that will accomplish exactly what they want at the deadline. There are others that miss on their key targets.

It’s the teams that missed out on players, or the teams that dealt away contributors, that are notable for Hill.

Once the deadline passes, those teams can’t make any more trades. Their only route to add new players is free agency. And there will be teams with voids, either because they didn’t fill them or because they sent guys away.

That’s where someone like Hill could find opportunity. All of a sudden, rebuilders have moved on from certain pieces and have to replace them, or contenders have failed to address key needs.

Hill is a unique player, but his versatility could actually help him appeal to multiple types of opportunities. No one in NFL history has put up the combination of passing, rushing and receiving stats that Hill has.

There haven’t been any specific links yet, but is it crazy to think that a team might give Hill a call if they don’t get a tight end or even a goal-line rusher that they’re seeking at the deadline?

Potential for Saints Return

The Saints enter Week 9 at 2-5 coming out of their bye, and if they don’t win on Sunday, they could certainly be heavy sellers before Tuesday’s deadline.

And if New Orleans trades away a handful of players, then Hill would be a logical replacement. The fans would love it. He’d likely get a few more tickets sold.

The Saints would much prefer to contend, and maybe Hill could help there later in the season if New Orleans TEs get hurt. But if the Saints decide to punt on the rest of this season, a reunion with Hill would make the vibes a little less bad.