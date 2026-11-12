Giants Announce J.J. McCarthy Decision Before Commanders Game

On Thursday, the 5-2-1 New York Giants will take on the 2-5-1 Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium.

The New York Giants will enter Thursday’s game having won consecutive games, making them 2-0 with quarterback J.J. McCarthy as the team’s starter.

McCarthy exited the Week 9 game against the Philadelphia Eagles after suffering an apparent hip injury. While the Giants quarterback was limited during the team’s first practice session of the week, he was able to log back-to-back full practices before Thursday Night Football. Now, the Giants have made a decision on the availability of the quarterback.

New York Giants Announce J.J. McCarthy Decision

The New York Giants did not add an injury designation for J.J. McCarthy heading into the game against the Washington Commanders. Despite the short rest, McCarthy should be good to go for the Giants barring an unforeseen setback.

Prior to the game, McCarthy said of how he’s feeling, “I feel really good. Obviously, Sunday, it’s football, it’s a physical game, but just credit to the athletic training staff, getting me back to feeling really good as quick as possible.”

McCarthy was asked whether he planned his short week in order to be available for Thursday’s game. He said, “Yes, sir. That’s every week. Just being able to have a great team around me, so blessed, so fortunate, here and outside of the facility. It adapts every week to the aches and pains, and I felt like we did a really good job so far, and we’ve got to continue.”

Giants vs. Commanders

The game will mark the second meeting between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders this season. Previously, the teams tied 27-27 after Cam Skattebo fumbled during New York’s last drive and Washington mismanaged the game clock and were unable to attempt a game-winning field goal.

Jameis Winston served as New York’s starting quarterback for that game. It was Winston’s best performance of the season as he threw for 326 passing yards and three touchdowns. The game also marked McCarthy’s Giants debut as he saw the field for five snaps.

McCarthy has previously started against the Washington Commanders. With the Vikings, McCarthy threw for three touchdowns and no interceptions during a Vikings win in 2025.

CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin predicted New York would come out on top with a 20-14 win. Dubin wrote: “I don’t feel particularly comfortable predicting that this Giants team will improve to 6-2-1, but I just don’t have much faith this version of Washington can be all that competitive either. The Commanders can’t run the ball right now and have to lean on a passing game that hasn’t been all that efficient. The Giants haven’t exactly looked like world beaters this year (four of their five wins have come in one-score games), and they definitely didn’t look great against the Eagles last week, but I think they can get it done on Thursday night.”