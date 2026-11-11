Giants QB J.J. McCarthy Sends Blunt Message Before Commanders Game

On Sunday, the New York Giants improved to 5-2-1 with a 19-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

During the game, quarterback J.J. McCarthy was replaced by backup quarterback Jameis Winston as McCarthy was hurt. McCarthy exited the game for a significant portion after what appeared to be a serious injury.

Perhaps surprisingly, McCarthy then returned to the game and helped secure the Giants’ victory. The young quarterback finished the game going 12-for-19 with 127 passing yards. Now, with the Giants facing a short week as they prepare for Thursday Night Football against the Washington Commanders, McCarthy has shared a blunt message on why he returned and his status for Thursday’s game.

New York Giants Quarterback J.J. McCarthy Sends Blunt Message

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy was asked why he felt it was important to return to Sunday’s game despite appearing to be in immense pain on the sidelines. McCarthy replied, “The importance is to be out there as much as I possibly can. No matter what happens, no matter what narratives one can draw, it’s being out there with my brothers and doing whatever I can to help the team be successful.”

Regarding how he feels ahead of Thursday’s matchup against the Washington Commanders, McCarthy said, “I feel really good. Obviously, Sunday, it’s football, it’s a physical game, but just credit to the athletic training staff, getting me back to feeling really good as quick as possible.”

J.J. McCarthy’s MetLife Stadium Debut

Thursday Night Football will also mark J.J. McCarthy’s first time as the Giants’ starting quarterback in front of the New York home crowd.

McCarthy said of experiencing that for the first time, “I haven’t thought about it until now, but I’m just so blessed to be a part of this team. I say it over and over again, and I just can’t thank the Giants organization and the fanbase for welcoming me. At the end of the day, it’s running out there to do my job at a high level and go get a win on Thursday night. That’s the only thing I care about, so just being able to embrace that, soak it up but at the end of the day, it’s about that first play.”

McCarthy added of controlling his emotions, “You have to. In order to really let go of those emotions, you have to accept them, let them be, and then let them go. Just being able to be real with yourself and realize they’re human emotions, it’s completely natural. That’s when you have the ability to let them go and kind of move past them as quickly as possible. If you try to avoid them and resist them, then they just tend to linger.”

In four appearances, McCarthy has gone 43-for-68 with 622 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. McCarthy has now won six consecutive games as a starting quarterback, dating back to his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings.