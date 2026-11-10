The NFL trade deadline is hours away, and the New York Giants are apparently in the mix to add real talent to a team that is already 5-2-1.

The Giants currently hold a firm lead in the division and have a chance of claiming their first division title since the 2011 season.

Despite being interested in several high-profile players, the Giants have not been involved in a blockbuster trade since acquiring J.J. McCarthy earlier this season. However, New York has recently received some good news regarding the availability of a potential trade target.

New York Giants Get Good News on Potential Trade Target Before Deadline

NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted on X: “Sources: The #Chargers have been more receptive to trading players over the last 24 hours.

Khalil Mack is still considered a long shot, but other expiring contract players are available if the offer makes sense.”

While Khalil Mack does not profile as a target for the New York Giants, Los Angeles’ willingness to make trades does open the door for a potential reunion with interior defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson.

Regarding New York’s plans at the trade deadline, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan posted on X: “The trade deadline is 4 p.m. this afternoon. If Monday showed us anything, prices are high. Jaguars had to really pay for deals.

The Giants have been active making calls and are trying to add to roster. DT and RB remain the most likely options.

But as John Harbaugh said Sunday, they know where they are as a team. Don’t want to overpay. Already used their 4th and 5th-round picks in deals.

Making a big trade by this afternoon is going to be difficult and seems unlikely.”

Potential Dalvin Tomlinson Trade

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell originally proposed the idea of the New York Giants acquiring defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson in a trade.

Barnwell wrote: “Tomlinson would be coming full circle after starting his career in New York. The well-traveled defensive tackle isn’t the interior disrupter we saw earlier in his career, but Tomlinson is also only two years removed from an 18-knockdown season with the Browns in 2024. He’s a pending free agent with Los Angeles and due $2.1 million over the rest of 2026.

The Giants started the season thin on the interior after trading away Dexter Lawrence II and losing Roy Robertson-Harris to a torn Achilles. New York has gotten by through adding veterans such as Shelby Harris and DJ Reader, and Tomlinson would be another defensive tackle in that vein. The only Giants DT with a sack this season is CJ Okoye, so even a modest contribution from Tomlinson while playing about 35-40% of the defensive snaps would go a long way.”

In his 10-year career, Tomlinson has registered 20.5 sacks and 39 tackles for loss. He has started six games for the Chargers this season. Tomlinson has earned over $74 million in career earnings, according to Spotrac.