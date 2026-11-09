Player Facing Punishment From NFL After New York Giants Game

On Sunday, the New York Giants improved to 5-2-1 with a 19-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

After Week 9, the Giants have cemented themselves as the NFC East Favorites. No other team in the division currently holds a record over .500.

The ramifications from Sunday’s game are not over, as an Eagles player may face punishment from the NFL for an infraction committed against the New York Giants.

Eagles Player Facing Punishment for Late Hit on New York Giants Quarterback J.J. McCarthy

With the New York Giants trailing 8-6 in the second quarter, quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw an incomplete pass intended for wide receiver Malik Nabers. However, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis was flagged for roughing the passer after a late hit on McCarthy. The penalty resulted in 15 yards for New York and a first down. New York would ultimately punt on that drive.

A roughing the passer penalty typically carries a $17,911 fine for a first infraction.

Every year, the NFL and NFL Players Association agree on a set of game-related rules violations that may result in accountability measures. According to the NFL, the purpose of this is “to protect players from unnecessary risk and preserve competitive balance and game integrity.”

During the week, the NFL will review these plays before making an official decision.

Regarding what the NFL does with the money from the fine, it posted on its website: “The fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels, including youth football and the communities that support the game.”

Giants vs. Eagles Takeaways

While the game featured some rough moments, it was a strong win on the road for the New York Giants in a place where the team typically struggles.

Among the primary takeaways was the strong play from rookie linebacker Arvell Reese, who continues to have a stellar rookie campaign. Giants on SI’s Alex House wrote of Reese’s performance: “The No. 5 overall pick has emerged as the Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite before the Giants battled the Eagles. Still, he solidified himself as one of the league’s top linebackers this season after a dominant showing in Philly.

Arvell Reese was instantly labeled a draft-day steal not only because of his run-stopping ability, which he displayed again, but also because of his pass-rushing prowess. That was also on display Sunday afternoon.

Reese registered three sacks, 10 solo tackles and a forced fumble, posting the best game of a young yet highly promising NFL career. He continues to move with force and speed, a brutal combination that terrorized Joe Milton III and the Eagles’ offensive line.”