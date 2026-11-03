The Nick Sirianni era with the Philadelphia Eagles has never seen losses pile up at this rate.

When the Eagles suffered a beatdown against the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football in Week 8, they lost six in a row for the first time since 2012.

Considering the Eagles are just two years removed from being Super Bowl champions, they weren’t expected to be in this position.

As expected, with the situation getting uncomfortable, many fans are calling for the job of the head coach. Some say that Sirianni’s winning ways in the past should give him a pass for this year. But one Chicago Bears-focused reporter recently offered an interesting perspective.

Chicago Bears Reporter Makes Telling Statement On Eagles’ Nick Sirianni

Devan Kaney, a former Eagles sideline reporter, offered her opinion on what the Eagles should look for in a new head coach if they chose to move on from Sirianni this season.

“[I] think it’s worth noting for the Eagles to have any interest from any of these guys they would have to give more control to the HC which hasn’t been something they have been willing to do in recent years,” Kaney wrote on X.

When one follower questioned that thought, Kaney revealed that there is a noticeable difference between Bears head coach Ben Johnson and Sirianni.

“Covering Ben Johnson has made me realize Nick Sirianni doesn’t really do a ton, so yes. very important to have a HC that commands the offense and has a say in personnel year over year,” Kaney explained. Interesting.

Nick Sirianni’s Run With The Eagles

When the Eagles hired Sirianni in 2021, he was coming from the Indianapolis Colts, where he served as the offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2020.

Sirianni was a rookie head coach, with a plan to call plays in Philadelphia. After just one season as the Eagles’ play-caller, Sirianni took a step back.

Although he’s an offensive-minded head coach, he is better known for being a motivator/culture-setter. That’s fine when the coordinators can take care of business. When they couldn’t, the Eagles have found themselves in trouble.

Last season was a good example. Kevin Patullo was the play-caller for the first time. The Eagles’ offense struggled all season long. Sirianni stepped in to help, but not much changed. Patullo was let go after one season and replaced by another first-time play-caller, Sean Mannion. Once again, the Eagles are trotting out one of the worst offenses in the league every week. Sirianni hasn’t made any changes yet.

Ben Johnson hasn’t found the same success as Sirianni just yet, but he’s only in year two of his head coaching career. Last season, the Bears went 11-6 and secured a playoff win. This year, they are 6-2 so far.

Again, Sirianni’s past is impressive. Even with just two wins through eight weeks, he has still won 65.6% of his games since taking over in 2021. The Eagles were NFC Champions twice, and have a Super Bowl win with Sirianni.

But if the Eagles continue to fail on the offensive front–and the head coach can’t contribute to fixing it–then some uncomfortable decisions might have to be made.