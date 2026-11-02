When teams begin losing at a pace like the Philadelphia Eagles, fans inevitably and understandably start pounding the table for change.

The Eagles’ disappointing 27-10 loss against the Washington Commanders was their sixth in a row. They haven’t lost that many consecutive games since 2012.

Since last season, many have questioned the future of the head coach, Nick Sirianni, along with the quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

As the Eagles struggle with a 2-6 record through Week 8, it’s worth wondering if one or both of those guys could have a change of scenery next season.

Eagles Insider Makes Bold Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts Claim After Commanders Loss

“I don’t think Jeffrey Lurie does not want to move on from Nick Sirianni,” Eagles insider Bo Wulf said on PHLY’s postgame show.

“He wants to keep Nick around. I think he would like to keep the Nick and Jalen partnership. What gets Jeffrey Lurie to make a bold decision is being embarrassed, and the Eagles have been embarrassed in prime time the last two weeks. That will not be their last games in primetime this season. But if the guys keep putting up performances like that, I don’t know.”

The Eagles could simply chalk the season up to injuries giving them a hard time, and view 2026 as the first true down year of the Sirianni-Hurts era. However, it feels like the sky is falling in Philly, considering how truly disappointing 2025 was as well.

In Sirianni and Hurts’ defense, they’ve both won a lot in Philly. Before Sunday’s action–even with the 2-5 record–Sirianni won 66.3% of his games as the Eagles’ head coach. He coached the team through two NFC Championships and brought a second Super Bowl to Philadelphia.

Hurts was the starting quarterback during that entire tenure. While he was probably criticized by the national media more often than not, Hurts’ resume includes multiple Pro Bowls, an All-Pro selection, and Super Bowl MVP. He’s currently out for the season, but his future with the team was already coming into question.

It’s unclear where the Eagles go from here, but for the time being, there have been multiple media members close to the team over the past week who have suggested that Sirianni’s job security might be better than the consensus believes.