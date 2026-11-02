By now, Philadelphia Eagles fans are quite familiar with Nick Foles’ thoughts on the new-look offense.

Before the 2026 NFL season started, Foles was optimistic about what Sean Mannion is running. Now, he’s taking subtle digs at it, as the Eagles dropped yet another game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.

Nick Foles Takes Direct Shot At Eagles’ Offense After Commanders Loss

On the latest episode of The SZN, Foles’ co-host Evan Moore dropped a take that suggested the Eagles should swap out the quarterback Tanner McKee for Joe Milton.

Moore’s point was actually centered around the idea that athleticism and a strong arm were intriguing enough to at least try out. However, Foles felt like Moore’s point of a potential drawback was actually a positive.

“I don’t necessarily think Joe Milton’s the long-term answer here, but it’s at least intriguing to consider this. And I realize he probably doesn’t know the offense that well at this point because he just got there recently,” Moore said, before Foles cut him off.

“That actually might be a good thing if he doesn’t know the offense that well,” Foles claimed. “That might be a good thing.”

Zing! Foles looks fed up. After the Eagles turned in a 10-point offensive showing in Washington, DC, they once again proved that Jalen Hurts isn’t the issue. The unit simply can’t figure it out.

In defense of McKee, the Eagles are missing a ton of key players. Lane Johnson retired, Cam Jurgens was traded, Landon Dickerson has been battling setbacks, DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks have been out, and Saquon Barkley is battling multiple setbacks, which are keeping him on a snap count.

Not many quarterbacks can succeed in this situation, but McKee isn’t going to suddenly suit up and shock the Eagles at this stage of the year. It’s worth it to see what they have in Milton. If not him, then the rookie Cole Payton. With the season becoming lost at 2-6, now is the time for the Eagles to get creative and test out some things they wouldn’t try if their system were actually working.