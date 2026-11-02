Eagles Set to Make ‘Changes’ Following Sixth Straight Defeat – Report

The Philadelphia Eagles have not won a football game since Sep. 20 when they edged out the now 1-7 Tennessee Titans 24-20, following the team’s defeat to the Washington Commanders on Monday night.

Losses to the Bears, Rams, Jaguars, Panthers, Cowboys and Commanders have ensured that the reigning NFC East champions currently lie in last place with just under the half the season gone.

Although having been without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts since Week 6 as he recovers from a serious blood clot certainly puts an asterisk on the entire season.

The week after next the Eagles have a bye, and according to NBC Sports’ Ryan Fowler’s source in the NFL, the team are set to make changes and look “very different” when the team return after the bye week on Nov. 22 hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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“This [Eagles] team is going to look very different come the bye… it’s a loss that loses people their job.” Fowler’s source said, per Fowler. “They just got their a** kicked back to back weeks in primetime, there will be changes.”

The initial implications would ostensibly be that certain players on the team could be dropped and/or traded. The timeframe mentioned would also appear to not be accidental, given that the NFL trade deadline of Nov. 10 is during the Eagles’ own bye week this season.

The team already traded Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens earlier this month, and other names such as All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley and Pro Bowl corner Riq Woolen have been touted as prime candidates to be moved prior to the deadline.

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It is also worth nothing that source did not explicitly state what kind of “changes” might be made, the idea that the 17-point loss to the Commanders on Sunday night “loses people their jobs” insinuates that the changes may not be restricted to merely on-field player personnel.

Sean Mannion has not exactly wowed since coming over from Green Bay to fill Kevin Patullo’s shoes as offensive coordinator this past offseason. But the former QB is considered one of the top coaching talents in the game, similar to the Broncos‘ OC Davis Webb, and it is unlikely that the team would bail on him that quickly.

A mid-season firing of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio would also be a shocking – and honestly somewhat disrespectful move for a legendary defensive coordinator who helped the Eagles to Super Bowl glory less than two years ago.

That leaves Nick Sirianni as the obvious option; but it remains to be seen whether owner Jeffrey Lurie or general manager Howie Roseman would be open to making such a change mid-season to a head coach who also has a Lombardi Trophy – and a second Super Bowl appearance – to his name.