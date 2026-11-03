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Eagles Trade Idea Sends $1.5 Million Disappointment to NFC North Before Deadline

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 30: General manager Howie Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 30, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-6 and could become big sellers at the trade deadline after six straight losses.

Philly has had names like Moro Ojomo, Saquon Barkley, Dallas Goedert, Riq Woolen, Hollywood Brown, and Tyler Steen as potential trade pieces. So far, Ojomo and Barkley are the only reported names the Eagles have told teams they won’t trade.

With so many options for Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, Philly will make deals at some point. A name not being brought up, though, would make a ton of sense for them to move on from.

Philadelphia Eagles Trade Idea Sends Tight End to NFC North

Atlanta Falcons v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 16: General manger Howie Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game at Lincoln Financial Field against the Atlanta Falcons on September 16, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak made some interesting suggestions on trades that could happen before the deadline. Solak likes the Eagles to move tight end Johnny Mundt to the Minnesota Vikings, with draft picks in the deal.

“Eagles trade TE Johnny Mundt and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Vikings for a 2027 sixth-round pick

The Vikings might be a headliner for Jonathan Taylor-trade hype, but my sense is that they’re really looking for a strong blocking tight end after the season-ending injury to Josh Oliver in Week 3. Mundt was in Minnesota from 2022 to 2024 with coach Kevin O’Connell and is currently losing his TE2 job in Philadelphia, as rookie Eli Stowers and veteran Grant Calcaterra return from injured reserve. Mundt played 13 snaps in the Eagles’ loss to the Commanders on Sunday night, his season low. He’ll give the Vikings more reliable point-of-attack blocking for a nominal price.”

This season, Mundt has 4 receptions for 16 yards. He’s better known as a blocking tight end in the Eagles’ offense when they run 12 or 13 personnel.

Eagles Might Want to Consider Moving on From Johnny Mundt

Johnny Mundt
GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Johnny Mundt #82 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The reality is that Mundt has not been good this season. Not to mention his pass-catching, his blocking skills have not helped in pass protection or the running game.

Philly doesn’t really have any other tight ends who can block like Mundt can, though. Still, if the Eagles moved on from Mundt and traded him, they could change their offense and put more receivers on the field.

Stowers needs to start getting reps on the field and get his feet wet in the NFL. He had a nice 34-yard reception in the Week 8 loss to the Washington Commanders. The Eagles are starting to see the potential in their young tight end.

This could be an interesting time for the Eagles to see if they can start getting some Day 3 draft picks going for the 2027 draft. With the financial situation shaky because of the dead cap, the Eagles will lean on draft picks to help build the roster.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Eagles Trade Idea Sends $1.5 Million Disappointment to NFC North Before Deadline

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